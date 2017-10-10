Eight win Tri-County player of the week awards

4A, 5A schools
Offensive player of the week: Heze Massey, Clover - junior receiver had a huge game in the loss to Fort Mill, catching 13 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns.
Nominated: Ladarius Allison, York; J.T. Marr, Fort Mill; Des Buchanan, Rock Hill; Marice Whitlock, South Pointe.
Defensive player: Dondre Douglas, York - senior linebacker was busy in the win against Ridge View, notching 12 tackles with 3.5 sacks, three tackles-for-loss and a QB pressure.
Nominated: Tyreil White, Rock Hill; Deangelo Huskey, South Pointe.
Offensive lineman: Cody Thomas, York - senior graded 90 percent with 10 knockdown blocks during the Cougars’ romp over Ridge View.
Nominated: Keyshawn Freeman, South Pointe; Devin Armstrong, Rock Hill; Zach Szwed, Fort Mill.
Defensive lineman: Immanuel Bush, Lancaster - nominated nearly every week, the Lancaster sophomore made eight tackles, with three for a loss, recorded a sack and blocked an extra point kick against Richland Northeast.
Nominated: Adam Foxx, South Pointe; Logan Hicks, Rock Hill; Shamari Williams, York.
Special teams: B.T. Potter, South Pointe - the senior kicked off eight times with eight touchbacks, hit all seven extra points and nailed a 45-yard field goal during the Stallions’ win over Westwood.
Nominated: Ladarius Allison, York.
1A, 2A, 3A schools
Offensive player of the week: John Erby, Chester - senior amassed 327 yards and six touchdowns total during the Cyclones’ win over Columbia.
Nominated: Bailey Johnson, Andrew Jackson.
Defensive player: Octaveon Minter, Chester - freshman linebacker had 16 tackles, with two for a loss, during the Cyclones’ victory over Columbia.
Nominated: Isaiah Parker, Andrew Jackson; Jaylen McFadden, Lewisville.
Offensive lineman: Dalton McKittrick, Andrew Jackson - senior graded 91 percent with four pancake blocks and zero sacks allowed during the Vols’ 48-0 win over Great Falls.
Nominated: Wyatt Tunall, Chester.
Defensive lineman: Dalton McKittrick, Andrew Jackson - it was a good Friday night for McKittrick, who wins two Tri-County awards this week. He notched 11 tackles (eight solo), with 2.5 sacks and five QB hurries against Great Falls.
Nominated: Mikial Fourney, Lewisville.
Special teams: N/A
Nominated: N/A
Comments