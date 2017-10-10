17 undefeated teams remain in South Carolina HS football (interactive)

There are roughly 200 teams playing high school football in South Carolina this fall. Only 17 haven’t lost a game yet. Find out which schools are still undefeated with three weeks remaining in the regular season, and learn more about each with this interactive map, updated each week:
Latest state rankings
And the latest high school football state rankings, following Oct. 6, 2017 games in South Carolina:
5A
Spartanburg continues to climb back up the 5A rankings after its 0-2 start.
1. Fort Dorchester (14)
2. T.L. Hanna
3. Dutch Fork
4. Spring Valley
5. Byrnes
6. Spartanburg
7. Sumter
8. Conway
9. Greenwood
10. Summerville
Receiving votes: Dorman.
4A
South Pointe easily retains its stranglehold on 4A football, but has local company in the top-10 this week. York cracks the top-10 for the first time this season after winning six straight, the latest an impressive blowout of previously ranked Ridge View.
1. South Pointe (14)
2. North Myrtle Beach
3. Hartsville
4. North Augusta
5. South Aiken
6. Belton Honea Path
7. Greer
8. Greenville
9. Berkeley
10. York
Receiving votes: Beaufort, Cane Bay, Chapin.
3A
Chester holds steady at No. 5 in 3A football, with a looming game against Fairfield Central (No. 10) on the horizon.
1. Chapman (13)
2. Dillon (1)
3. Newberry
4. Gilbert
5. Chester
6. Manning and Timberland (tie)
8. Walhalla
9. Broome
10. Fairfield Central
Receiving votes: Brookland-Cayce, Bluffton, Pendleton, Aynor, Emerald, Strom Thurmond, Bishop England.
2A
When Lewisville moves up to 2A next season, its football team will play in Region 4-2A. That league has three teams in this week’s top-10 (Cheraw, Lee Central and Chesterfield) and two more receiving votes (Buford and Central).
1. Abbeville (9)
2. Barnwell (5)
3. Carvers Bay
4. Cheraw
5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
6. Lee Central
7. Southside Christian
8. Saluda
9. Andrews
10. Chesterfield
Receiving votes: Buford, Latta, Liberty, Central.
1A
Lewisville’s loss to Lamar didn’t ding the Lions too badly in the eyes of voters. Lewisville lost the only first place vote it had been getting since the start of the season, but still sits fourth in the state. Lions’ region foe Timmonsville entered this week’s rankings.
1. Lamar (14)
2. Hemingway
3. Lake View
4. Lewisville
5. Williston-Elko
6. Baptist Hill
7. C.E. Murray
8. Wagener-Salley
9. Timmonsville
10. Dixie
Receiving votes: Scotts Branch, Bethune-Bowman, Ridge Spring-Monetta, McCormick, Hannah-Pamplico, Cross.
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Joe Hughes, The Sun News; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.
