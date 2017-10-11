Rock Hill vs. Fort Mill: first to 2 (wins), wins

More Videos 1:53 Ed Susi and Bubba Pittman discuss Fort Mill-Rock Hill football showdown Pause 2:33 Veteran families receive scholarships in Fort Mill 2:25 Rhiannon Giddens performs at a Raleigh house concert 0:50 Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman 0:53 Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 2:08 York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson on two deputies resigning: ‘I’m doing what I feel like public expects me to do’ 6:10 City Council candidates: Rock Hill needs more housing, lower utility rates 3:54 Candidate for Rock Hill mayor focuses on affordable housing, jobs 3:53 Rock Hill candidate says downtown development will lead to city's growth 1:55 Are you as smart as a teenager? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Ed Susi and Bubba Pittman discuss Fort Mill-Rock Hill football showdown With a Region 4-5A win already under their belt, the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets and Rock Hill Bearcats, who play Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, both know that a second win would all but clinch a playoff berth. With a Region 4-5A win already under their belt, the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets and Rock Hill Bearcats, who play Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, both know that a second win would all but clinch a playoff berth. Bret McCormick bmccormick@heraldonline.com

