Hawgs of the Week: Region 3-4A blockers win

By Bret McCormick

bmccormick@heraldonline.com

October 11, 2017 11:02 AM

Cody Thomas, York - Thomas put in a dominant performance during the Cougars’ 33-point win against Ridge View, grading 90 percent with 10 knockdown blocks. An A/B student, Thomas began the season at tackle before moving to center. He consistently grades out as York’s best lineman each week. Offensive line coach John Boggs said Thomas’ favorite food is meat. Meat. And more meat. He also loves country music and hopes to play college football and major in engineering.

Keyshawn Freeman, South Pointe - the senior left tackle graded 93 percent with five big-time blocks, three pancake blocks and zero sacks allowed during the Stallions’ blowout of Westwood. Freeman, a two-year starter, helped South Pointe to over 400 yards of offense, much of that on the ground. Freeman is a two-time Hawg of the Week winner in 2017.

