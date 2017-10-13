HS football roundup: Chester wins eighth straight

Byrnes 31, Nation Ford 0
The Byrnes High Rebels methodically worked their way to a 31-0 win Friday over the Nation Ford Falcons.
Quarterback Brock Carroll led the way for the Rebels. He completed 18 of 23 passes for 226 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also ran 11 times for 102 yards.
Both of his touchdown strikes went to Ben Henson, who finished the night with six catches for 110 yards.
Byrnes piled up 497 total yards and 22 first downs, while limiting the Falcons to 144 yards and only six first downs.
The non-region game boosted Byrnes record to 7-1. Nation Ford fell to 3-5.
Byrnes took the ball on the opening kickoff and marched down the field. They had to settle for a 19-yard field goal by Luis Hernandez with 6:59 left in the first quarter to take a 3-0 lead.
Carroll threw the first of his two scoring passes to Henson for a 10-0 lead with 2:06 in the first quarter. The Rebels added another score before halftime.
When Carroll and Henson hooked up again for 22 yards the Rebels were in front 24-0 with 2:44 left in the third period. They added the final score later in the period.
On deck: Nation Ford dips back into Region 4-5A, where the Falcons stand at 1-1, with a trip down Cherry Road to face Northwestern.
Chester 35, Camden 14
The Chester Cyclones built a 27-7 lead at halftime and toppled the Camden Bulldogs in a Region 4-3A game at Camden Friday night.
Camden took an early 7-0 lead, but the Cyclones answered with an eight play march that covered 74 yards. Zion Mills got the score from nine yards out to tie it at 7-7 midway through the opening quarter.
Chester tacked on another touchdown late in the period for a 15-7 advantage. John Erby scored twice in the second quarter to send the Cyclones to intermission with a 27-7 cushion.
He scored first on a 47 yard scamper, and after Chester blocked a Camden punt, he scored from six yards out with only 31 ticks left in the first half.
The Cyclones added one more touchdown in the second half.
On deck: Chester (8-1, 3-0) hosts rival Fairfield Central in a game that will likely decide the Region 4-3A title.
McBee 42, Great Falls 6
The McBee Panthers defeated the Great Falls Red Devils 42-6 in a Region 2-A game at McBee Friday night.
On deck: Great Falls (0-7, 0-2) hosts Lamar next week.
