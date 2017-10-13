York wins seventh game in a row, thumping Westwood

York scored 31 unanswered points to roll to a 45-17 win against the visiting Westwood RedHawks on Friday night.
For most of the first half, York (7-1, 3-0 Region 3-4A) and Westwood (4-4, 1-2) traded punches and the RedHawks looked as if they would take a 17-14 lead into the intermission. But as the York Cougars lined up to punt with two minutes left, Westwood was called for a crucial unsportsmanlike penalty that allowed York to keep possession.
York capitalized on the RedHawks miscue that paved the way for senior running back Joe Wade, who ran for 36 yards on the next two plays, including a 12-yard score to allow the Cougars to take the 21-17 lead into the half. York would not surrender the lead for the remainder of the game.
“It was really my fault,” York head coach Bobby Carroll said. “We didn’t prepare well. Those are the best receivers we’ve seen this year. Not knocking any team we’ve played, and by far the best throwing quarterback. Those guys are extremely athletic. We shut them out in the second half and made adjustments at halftime, and our kids played well.”
Turning point
With about two minutes left in the second quarter, York trailed 17-14 and lined up to punt the ball. However, a crucial unsportsmanlike was called on Westwood and allowed the Cougars to keep the ball. The ball was placed on Westwood’s 36-yard line, and York’s McKinney handed the ball off to Wade for a 24-yard gain. The next play, Wade’s number was called again and he broke a tackle on his way to a 12-yard touchdown — his second score of the night — to give York the 21-17 lead heading into halftime.
“Coach Carroll loves to say, ‘Oh, we’re not that good,’ but (York) is pretty doggone good,” Westwood head coach Dustin Curtis said. “They’re a team that plays smart football... the bottom line is that we moved the ball and had plenty of success, and did a good job of getting them to third down. Defensively, we got them to third down, but offensively we just put ourselves into holes.”
Critical
Ball control was an issue for both teams. Westwood fumbled four times and recovered two, while York fumbled twice.
Star contributors
Senior defensive lineman Kyle Ersek sacked Heatley on a big third down to force a punt that eventually led to the 12-yard touchdown from Wade to give York the 21-17 lead.
“There’s no doubt (Kyle) Ersek is a big player for us, and he played a little bit of both ways for us tonight,” Carroll said. “We knew if we kept playing some little games up front we’d get to them, and Ersek got to him.”
Junior Ladarius Allison starred for the Cougars again. On the Cougar offense’s first play of the game, Allison caught a 54-yard TD pass from McKinney. He also played a major part in the return game, including a 75-yard kick return at the end of the first quarter to set the Cougars up on the RedHawks’ 10-yard line for an eventual TD rush for Wade. He finished with 98 receiving yards on four catches and 23 rushing yards on three carries.
“He’s a dynamic player, and he’s getting better every week,” Carroll said. “He’s just a junior, thank goodness. He’s been playing really well, and the thing people probably didn’t notice is that he played both ways the entire game, so that speaks volumes.”
Wade and Stephen Oglesby carried the load for York at running back. Wade finished with 94 yards on 20 carries with two TDs, while Oglesby added 61 yards on 18 carries and one TD.
For Westwood, Jaylon Riley led the running attack with 86 yards on 18 rushes, while Christen Horn led the RedHawks with six catches for 72 yards. Montre Miller opened up Westwood’s scoring with a 54-yard TD catch from quarterback Elijah Heatley, who finished 13-for-30 with 207 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
On deck
York will stay at home next week when they square off against Lancaster on October 20. Westwood will head to Ridge View.
Box score
York 45, Westwood 17
Westwood;10;7;0;0 - 17
York;7;14;14;10 - 45
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
YCHS - Ladarius Allison 54-yard pass from Tanner McKinney (PAT good), 10:45
WWHS - Montre Miller 54-yard pass from Elijah Heatley (Mikey Strother
kick), 4:41
WWHS - Mikey Strother 25-yard field goal, :01
Second Quarter
YCHS - Joe Wade 10-yard run (PAT good), 11:49
WWHS - Cortes Braham 17-yard pass from Heatley (Strother kick), 7:23
YCHS - Wade 12-yard run (PAT good), :29
Third quarter
YCHS - JT Sander 22-yard pass from McKinney (PAT good), 7:48
YCHS - Stephen Oglesby 1-yard run (PAT good), 2:59
Fourth quarter
YCHS - Alejandro Ruiz 32-yard field goal, 9:55
YCHS - 43-yard run from JT Sander (PAT good), 3:20
TEAM STATISTICS
WWHS;YHS
First downs;14;19
Rushes-yards;21-94;42-221
Passing;13-31-1;11-20-1
Passing yards;207;166
Fumbles-lost;4-2;2-0
Penalties-yards;5-60;6-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING YHS: Joe Wade 20-94; Stephen Oglesby 18-61; Ladarius Allison 3-23; JT Sanders 1-43. WWHS: Jaylon Riley 18-86; Montre Miller 1-0; Joshua Heyward 2-8.
PASSING YHS: Tanner McKinney 11-20-1, 166 yards. WWHS: Elijah Heatley 13-30-1, 206 yards; Cam Atkins 0-1-0, 0 yards.
RECEIVING YHS: Ladarius Allison 4-98; Ethan Mitchell 3-19; Stephen Oglesby 1-17; Zion Walker 2-10; JT Sander 1-22. WWHS: Montre Miller 2-56; Jaylon Riley 1-5; Cortes Braham 3-64; Cam Atkins 1-10; Christian Horn 6-72.
RECORDS York 7-1, 3-0 Region 3-4A; Westwood 4-4, 1-2.
Comments