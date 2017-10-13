Jamario Holley leads Northwestern to win in Clover

The Northwestern Trojans got four touchdowns from Jamario Holley, some big special teams play, and four turnovers from their defense to defeat the Clover Blue Eagles 48-18 Friday night.
Clover (3-5, 0-3 Region 4-5A) led twice early, but Northwestern (5-3, 2-0) hit their hosts with a quick barrage of points to seize control.
Fentrell Cypress picked off Garrett Miller at the Trojan goal line on Clover’s second possession as Blue Eagles looked to increase their 3-0 lead. Clover unsuccessfully went for it on fourth-and-two from their own 44 with 10:11 to go in the first half and still ahead 3-0. Four plays later Dustin Noller hit Holley for a 15-yard score to get Northwestern on the board.
After Clover took an 11-7 lead halfway through the second quarter, Northwestern answered right back with a Noller-to-Holley 55-yard score and never trailed again.
Thomas Gettys hit a 50-yard field goal at the first half buzzer for a 17-11 Trojan lead. The next play, which was the second half kickoff, Holley went 96 yards to break Clover’s back. Noller and Holley hooked up again on the next Trojan possession for a 31-11 lead and 17 points in just two and a half minutes of game time.
Turning point
Gettys’ 50-yard field goal as the first half clock clicked to 0:00, followed by Holley’s return of the second half kickoff for a score put Northwestern up 24-11 and knocked the Blue Eagles back on their heels a bit.
Critical
The Trojan defense had three interceptions, with each coming at the goal line.
Star contributors
Holley had 10 receptions for 215 yards, three receiving touchdowns, and a 96-yard kickoff return for a score. It was the junior standout’s second straight game with 10 catches and four touchdowns.
The Trojans’ Marquez Cherry ran for 85 yards on six carries, and QB Dustin Noller was 27-for-39 for 362 yards, four touchdowns through the air, and one on the ground. Gettys hit two field goals for the Trojans, including a 50-yarder. Cypress had an interception and numerous pass breakups for Northwestern.
Semaj Lakin had 109 yards on 19 carries for Clover.
On deck
The Trojans will host Nation Ford next week, while Clover will welcome the Rock Hill Bearcats.
Box score
Northwestern 48, Clover 18
NW;0;17;17;14 - 48
CL;3;8;7;0 - 18
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
CL - Nick Sciba 34 field goal, 8:32
Second quarter
NW - Jamario Holley 15 pass from Dustin Noller (Thomas Gettys kick), 9:35
CL - David Hall 17 run (Semaj Lakin run), 6:13
NW - Holley 55 pass from Noller (Gettys kick), 4:55
NW - Gettys 50 field goal, 0:00
Third quarter
NW - Holley 96 yard kickoff return (Gettys kick), 11:42
NW - Holley 39 pass from Noller (Gettys kick), 9:24
CL - Miller 1 run (Sciba kick), 6:57
NW - Gettys 22 field goal, 4:08
Fourth quarter
NW - Noller 4 run (Gettys kick), 8:57
NW - Jamaar Moore 21 pass from Noller (Gettys kick), 2:18
TEAM STATISTICS
NW;CL
First Downs;17;20
Rushes-Yards;17-109;37-199
Passing;27-39-4-0;15-40-0-3
Passing Yards;362;202
Fumbles-Lost;2-2;1-1
Penalties-Yards;11-105;8-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING Northwestern: Marquez Cherry 6-85; Dequez Harris 7-21; Dustin Noller 3-2; Jamario Holley 1-1. Clover: Semaj Lakin 19-109; Garrett Miller 10-47; David Hall 8-43.
PASSING NW: Noller 27-39-4-0, 362 yards. CL: Miller 15-40-0-3, 202 yards.
RECEIVING NW: Holley 10-215; Gregory Bivens 4-36; Jamaar Moore 2-25; Ger-Cari Caldwell 4-50; Harris 4-20; Cherry 1-5; Tykilly Hall 2-11. CL: Jaylin Lane 2-39; Lakin 3-42; Heze Massey 4-55; Ryan Plummer 4-33; Blackmon Huckabee 1-9.
RECORDS Northwestern 5-3, 2-0 Region 4-5A; Clover 3-5, 0-3.
