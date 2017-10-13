Running game powers South Pointe to 45-10 win over Lancaster

Scores often fail to tell the whole story of a game. Friday night’s Lancaster-South Pointe contest was a great example.

The Stallions outlasted a challenge from visiting Lancaster and pulled away late to win, 45-10, Friday night.

“Today, in modern football, everybody wants to spread it out and sling it around,” said South Pointe coach Strait Herron after the game. “When teams get in two tight ends, and (the) I, or even one-back and they’re pulling guards and coming at you, that’s just not what we’re used to.”

Herron was proud of how his team adapted. He said their performance “makes me feel good”.

South Pointe (8-0, 3-0 Region 3-4A) started the scoring with a 57-yard touchdown scamper from Marice Whitlock just a minute and 24 seconds into the contest. Lancaster’s Jacob Cato knocked home a 22-yard field goal as the first quarter ended, bringing the South Pointe margin to 7-3.

The second quarter largely belonged to the Stallions, as they scored on all three possessions. Derion Kendrick connected with Steven Gilmore Jr. on a 40-yard touchdown strike and a Joe Ervin 17-yard run stretched the lead to 21-3. After a 21-yard run by Ason’ta Clark for Lancaster on a fourth-and-3 from the Bruins’ 22, Kemarkio Cloud hit Zach Truesdale for a 46-yard connection move the score to 21-10. A B.T. Potter three-pointer from 36 yards just before the half gave South Pointe a 24-10 lead.

Lancaster (3-5, 1-2) saw its first second-half drive end in a punt, after which South Pointe went 58 yards in 4:36. A five-yard Kendrick hookup with Ty Good moved the South Pointe lead to 31-10 with 2:29 to play.

A 68-yard scoop-and-score fumble recovery by B.J. Davis pushed the lead to 38-10, with a 54-yard touchdown strike from sophomore Tahleek Steele to Keith Currence providing the final margin.

Turning point

Lancaster possessed the ball early in the second quarter, down 14-3. A 10-play drive for the Bruins took five minutes off the clock, but ended with a Lancaster punt. The Bruins pinned the Stallions at their own 2. South Pointe went 98 yards in six plays, with the 17-yard Ervin touchdown on fourth-and-1 punctuating the drive and providing the second of five straight Stallion scores.

Critical

South Pointe committed 11 penalties for 95 yards, a point Herron addressed with his team after the contest. “Every time we’d do something big, we’d have a penalty, so we’ve gotta fix that,” Heron said.

Key contributions

South Pointe’s running backs carried the ball 19 times for 265 yards. Whitlock tallied 146 of those yards on five carries, including the long touchdown. Ervin added 59 yards on eight carries. “Both of them (Whitlock and Ervin) are doing exactly what we want them do and what we expect them to do,” said Herron. “They’re going to carry the ball and get their yardage. They both looked superb tonight.” Derion Kendrick turned in another efficient night, completing 11-of-16 passes for 125 yards and two scores, to go along with 60 rushing yards on six carries.

Lancaster’s running backs Clark and Ke’Daivdion Talford found success. Clark carried 24 times for 129 yards, with Talford tallying 67 on 16 carries. Lancaster ran 50 times for 248 yards.

On deck

Lancaster and South Pointe hit the road next week to continue Region 3-4A play. Lancaster will visit York, while South Pointe travels to Richland Northeast.

Box score

South Pointe 45, Lancaster 10

Lancaster 3;7;0;0;-; 10

South Pointe 7;17;7;14;-; 45

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

SP – Marice Whitlock 57 run (B.T. Potter kick) 10:3

L – Jacob Cato 22 field goal :25.7

Second quarter

SP – Steven Gilmore, Jr. 40 pass from Derion Kendrick (Potter kick) 10:56

SP – Joe Ervin 17 run (Potter kick) 3:43

L – Zach Truesdale 46 pass from Kemarkio Cloud (Cato kick) 1:15

SP – Potter 36 field goal :3.2

Third quarter

SP – Ty Good 5 pass from Kendrick (Potter kick) 2:29

Fourth quarter

SP – B.J. Davis 68 fumble return (Potter kick) 7:43

SP – Keith Currence 54 pass from Tahleek Steele (Potter kick) 4:57

TEAM STATISTICS

L;SP

First downs;17;10

Rushes-yards;50-248;19-265

Passing;5-12-0;12-17-0

Passing yards;98;179

Fumbles-lost;2-1;1-0

Penalties-yards;6-55;11-95

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING Lancaster: Ason’ta Clark 24-129, Ke’Daivdion Talford 16-67, Ji’Quan Stover 5-5, Kemarkio Cloud 4-38, Ben Rivers 1-9. South Pointe: Derion Kendrick 6-60, Joe Ervin 8-59, Marice Whitlock 5-146

PASSING Lancaster: Cloud 5-12-0-98 yards. South Pointe: Kendrick 11-16-0-125 yards, Tahleek Steele 1-1-0-54 yards.

RECEIVING Lancaster: Zach Truesdale 3-53, Desmond Stowers 1-25, Stover 1-20. South Pointe: Isaac Ross 3-26, Steven Gilmore, Jr. 3-51, Scott Robinson, Jr. 1-(minus 3), Ty Good 2-26, Ervin 2-25, Keith Currence 1-54.

RECORDS Lancaster 3-5 (1-2 Region 3-4A), South Pointe 8-0 (3-0).