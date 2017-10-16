Local CFB players: Scott, Johnson, Rudolph, Castle and Ruff continue to torch defenses

Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State – the Rock Hill Bearcat receiver put in a game-winning performance for the Aggies, catching six passes for 52 yards and two touchdowns, including the winning score with 2 minutes, 5 seconds to play. Scott’s 5-yard touchdown catch late in the game capped an 80-yard drive for New Mexico State, and a good return to action for the redshirt senior, who limped out of last week’s game against Appalachian State with a hamstring strain. Scott also had a 5-yard TD snag in the second quarter; he’s caught a TD pass in five of seven games this season and ranks third nationally in receiving TDs (7). Like Johnson, Scott was also added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list this week.
WATCH | @J__Scott16 hauls in his 6th TD of the season on THIS 5-yard pass from @T_Rogers17. #AggieUp #NMSUvsGASO pic.twitter.com/FxZvW5c770— NM State Football (@NMStateFootball) October 14, 2017
WATCH | @J__Scott16 goes up the ladder and snags his 2nd TD of the game to put the Aggies on top 35-27 with 1:58 left to play #AggieUp pic.twitter.com/Q9lAcvsaV7— NM State Football (@NMStateFootball) October 15, 2017
Anthony Johnson, Buffalo – Johnson had a good week, catching seven passes for 140 yards during his team’s 14-13 loss to Northern Illinois, and also being named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list. The Biletnikoff Award is given to college football’s top receiver each year. Former South Pointe Stallion Johnson’s 100-yard-plus effort against NIU was his third such game this season and he’s fourth in the country in receiving yards (771).
Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State – Rudolph, the former Northwestern Trojan, had never beaten Baylor in his four years starting at QB for the Cowboys, until Saturday. Rudolph completed 19-of-31 passes for 459 yards and three touchdowns and also ran the ball three times for 11 yards and another touchdown. The senior leads NCAA’s FBS in passing yards per game (395), passing yards per completion (17.4), and points responsible for per game (25).
Here’s the Rudolph rushing TD. Crushes the first guy. Then the most QB move ever for the score. pic.twitter.com/faiEi5j7PV— Pistols Firing (@pistolsguys) October 14, 2017
Rogan Wells, Valdosta State - former Fort Mill Yellow Jacket threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth during the Blazers’ 55-3 win over Mississippi College. Wells completed 14-of-21 passes for 158 yards and 14, 27 and 29-yard touchdowns. He also ran the ball three times for 30 yards, including a 29-yard TD to open the scoring.
Markell Castle, Newberry - Castle had four catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns but the Wolves fell 32-31 to Tusculum in overtime. Castle, the former York Cougar, opened the scoring with a 39-yard grab and added another TD in overtime. He’s sixth in NCAA Division II in receiving touchdowns (8).
Greg Ruff, Newberry - Ruff had another excellent outing off the bench for Newberry. The former South Pointe QB completed 9-of-14 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns and also ran the ball 25 times for 114 yards during the Wolves’ loss to Tusculum. Ruff is completing 70 percent of his passes with eight touchdowns and no interceptions in his redshirt freshman season.
.@NewberrySports falls to Tusculum in double-overtime Saturday, but still pretty fun highlights if you ask me. #Newberry @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/sTvxwyXiAf— Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) October 15, 2017
Mike Hill, Iowa Western - after getting close several times, Hill, the former Lewisville Lion multi-sport standout, finally reached a college end zone. Hill had six catches for 70 yards and a 13-yard touchdown catch during the Reivers’ blowout of Garden City Community College. He also nearly scored another, only for a Garden City defender to punch the ball loose as Hill was about to score on a long catch-and-run.
Caliph Brice, Hutchinson Community College - Brice, a true freshman linebacker from Northwestern, notched seven tackles, including three for a loss, during the Dragons’ 25-13 win over Ellsworth (Iowa).
Detorien Rawlinson, William Penn (Iowa) - true freshman from York made his first college interception during the Statesmen’s 32-10 win over Culver-Stockton. Rawlinson also had three tackles.
Brandon Plyler, Concord (W.Va.) - Plyer, the former Fort Mill receiver, caught three passes for 12 yards and a touchdown during the Mountain Lions’ 47-29 loss to West Virginia State. Plyler has three TD grabs in his last two games.
Other locals’ performances
Malik Williams, Appalachian State – Chester’s Williams caught a pair of passes for 14 yards during Appalachian State’s 23-20 win at Idaho.
Beau Nunn, Appalachian State – Nunn, from York, started at right tackle as Appalachian State overcame a 20-0 deficit to beat Idaho 23-20.
Jamah Mitchell, Campbell – redshirt freshman from Northwestern made a pair of tackles as Campbell beat Dayton 17-7.
Russell Hubbs, The Citadel – edge rusher from Northwestern made four tackles, including one for a loss, and recorded two QB hurries during the Bulldogs’ 20-16 loss to FCS No. 5 Wofford.
Chandler Kryst, Coastal Carolina – The Chanticleers lost to Arkansas State 51-17, with Fort Mill’s Kryst making a single tackle.
Chris Norman, Concord (W.Va.) - senior from Fort Mill started at right tackle during Concord’s loss to West Virginia State.
Chris Bouyer, East Tennessee – Northwestern’s Bouyer made five tackles but the Bucs fell 49-10 to No. 22 FCS team, Western Carolina.
Ryan DeLuca, Furman – Fort Mill true freshman started at receiver again, running the ball once for 11 yards and catching a pass for four more in the Paladins’ 42-10 win over VMI.
Andrew Komornik, Gardner-Webb – Komornik, from Nation Ford, punted six times for a 38.5-yard average during the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ loss to N.C. Central.
Rylan Wells, Jacksonville – Fort Mill’s Wells ran the ball 12 times for 63 yards and completed 9-of-18 passes for 140 yards during the Dolphins’ 37-22 loss to Butler. Wells also punted twice, with one kick downed inside the 20-yard line.
Josh McCoy, N.C. Central – York’s McCoy caught a pass for 11 yards during the Eagles’ 24-17 win over Gardner-Webb.
Nick McCloud, N.C. State – South Pointe’s McCloud made six tackles and broke up a pass as N.C. State knocked off Pittsburgh 35-17.
Manny McCord, Newberry - Indian Land’s McCord caught two passes for 19 yards during his team’s overtime loss to Tusculum. McCord also made a pair of tackles.
Shea Rodgers, Newberry - Rodgers continued his strong sophomore season against Tusculum, hitting a 35-yard field goal and punting seven times for a 40-yard average.
Jordan Helms, North Greenville - former Nation Ford pass-catcher caught a ball for eight yards during the Crusaders’ loss to Florida Tech. Helms has catches in two straight games for NGU.
Ali Shockley, North Greenville - Shockley, the true freshman from Northwestern, made six tackles during NGU’s loss to Florida Tech.
Riley Hilton, Presbyterian – Nation Ford grad caught one pass for four yards during the Blue Hose’s 7-0 loss to Charleston Southern.
Quan Caldwell, South Carolina State – junior receiver from Chester caught three balls for 23 yards and also made a tackle during the Bulldogs’ 12-9 loss to Bethune-Cookman.
C’darious Catoe, Union (Ky.) - freshman from Lancaster made two tackles during the Bulldogs’ 56-6 loss to Reinhardt (Ga.).
Nick Sturgill, Walsh (Ohio) - York Cougar had 11 tackles, including one for a loss, during the Cavaliers’ 38-36 win over Alderson Broadus.
Jay Hood, Wingate - Lancaster’s Hood caught one pass for 36 yards during the Bulldogs’ win over Catawba.
Terrance Morris, Wofford – Chester’s Morris notched eight tackles as Wofford held off The Citadel 20-16.
Lee Wright, Youngstown State – the Penguins fell to North Dakota State in overtime, with Wright, the former York Cougar, notching six tackles and two pass break-ups in the loss.
