Local NFL players roundup: Johnathan Joseph's huge game helps Houston hurricane recovery

By Bret McCormick

bmccormick@heraldonline.com

October 17, 2017

Johnathan Joseph had his best game of the 2017 season, picking off two passes as Houston handled Cleveland, 33-17.

Joseph took the first interception 82 yards for a touchdown, the sixth TD of his 12-year career. Houston safety Andre Hal said that Joseph called the pick-six before it happened.

“On the play he picked off, he told me, ‘Dre: I'm about to pick it,’” Hal told Houston media after the game. “So I got over top of him and he just jumped the route and picked it. He's seen everything so it's kind of hard to beat guys like that.”

Joseph’s second interception, also in the second quarter off Browns QB Kevin Hogan, made Joseph the Texans’ all-time leader in interceptions, with 14. He has 28 picks in 12 seasons.

“I don't know why the guy kept throwing,” Joseph’s fellow Rock Hill native, Jadeveon Clowney, said afterward. “I don't think he knew better. (Joseph has) been in the League what, 12, 13 years? Not many people throw at him. But the guy felt like he had to try him, and he made him pay. Twice.”

Joseph, the former Northwestern Trojan, is donating $250 for every tackle, $1,000 for every pass break-up and $5,000 for every interception to help Houstonians rebuild after the city was thrashed by Hurricane Harvey last month, so Sunday’s effort means at least $10,000 more for that effort.

Cordarrelle Patterson, Oakland - Patterson’s 47-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave Oakland a 16-14 lead over San Diego, but the Chargers eventually won on a last-second field goal. Patterson’ TD run was his second such scoring play of the season as the Raiders continue to experiment with the former Northwestern standout at different positions. He finished the game with three carries for 55 yards and one catch for five more yards.

Patterson also returned a kickoff for 39 yards. He’s second in the NFL in yards per return (30.9) behind the Rams’ former Gamecock, Pharoh Cooper (31.7).

Jadeveon Clowney, Houston - Clowney had a relatively quiet game against Cleveland, notching three tackles during the Texans’ 33-17 win.

Benjamin Watson, Baltimore - Watson caught six passes for 28 yards but the Ravens also fell to a late field goal, losing to Chicago.

Stephon Gilmore, New England - Gilmore sat out the Patriots’ win over the New York Jets because of a concussion. ESPN reported that Gilmore has experienced headaches since the Patriots’ Oct. 5 game against Tampa Bay.

