High School Football

Tri-County players of the week: Northwestern kicker sets new school record

By Bret McCormick

bmccormick@heraldonline.com

October 17, 2017 1:59 PM

4A, 5A schools

Offensive player of the week: Jamario Holley, Northwestern - junior receiver caught nine passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns and also returned a kickoff 96 yards for a fourth touchdown during the Trojans’ win over Clover.

Nominated: Desmond Buchanan, Rock Hill; Ladarius Allison, York; Marice Whitlock, South Pointe.

Offensive lineman: Jaren Watts, Lancaster - Watts graded 94 percent with five knockdown blocks, three pancakes and zero sacks allowed against South Pointe.

Nominated: Jadon Collins, South Pointe; Hunter Sine, York; Devon Rice, Rock Hill.

Defensive player: B.J. Davis, South Pointe - senior made 12 tackles and forced a fumble that he returned 68 yards for a touchdown against Lancaster.

Nominated: La’dell Massey, Northwestern; Narii Gaither, Rock Hill; Dondre Douglas, York.

Defensive lineman: Jalen Pickett-Hicks, South Pointe - senior had 13 tackles, with two for a loss, and forced a fumble during the Stallions’ win over Lancaster.

Nominated: Molique Mitchell, Rock Hill; Jaylon Ballard, York; Areon Walls, Northwestern.

Special teams: Thomas Gettys, Northwestern - Gettys hit four kickoffs for touchbacks, made all six extra points and nailed a pair of field goals during the Trojans’ win against Clover. Gettys’ 50-yard field goal before the half set a new school record for longest field goal.

Nominated: B.T. Potter, South Pointe; Ladarius Allison, York.

1A, 2A, 3A schools

Offensive player of the week: Jacob Carroll, Indian Land - junior running back carried the ball 17 times for 150 yards and a touchdown during the Warriors’ win over Columbia last Thursday.

Nominated: Stan Mills, Chester.

Offensive lineman: Jessie Mace, Indian Land - Mace graded 96 percent during the Warriors’ win over Columbia, with four knockdown blocks and two pancakes.

Nominated: N/A

Defensive player: Octaveon Minter, Chester - freshman linebacker tallied 19 tackles and a sack against Camden.

Nominated: Robbie Csuhta, Indian Land; Gavin Blackmon, Andrew Jackson.

Defensive lineman: Daryl Lowry, Chester - senior made seven tackles and recovered a fumble against Camden.

Nominated: N/A

Special teams: N/A

Nominated: N/A

