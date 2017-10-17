Tri-County players of the week: Northwestern kicker sets new school record

4A, 5A schools
Offensive player of the week: Jamario Holley, Northwestern - junior receiver caught nine passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns and also returned a kickoff 96 yards for a fourth touchdown during the Trojans’ win over Clover.
Nominated: Desmond Buchanan, Rock Hill; Ladarius Allison, York; Marice Whitlock, South Pointe.
Offensive lineman: Jaren Watts, Lancaster - Watts graded 94 percent with five knockdown blocks, three pancakes and zero sacks allowed against South Pointe.
Nominated: Jadon Collins, South Pointe; Hunter Sine, York; Devon Rice, Rock Hill.
Defensive player: B.J. Davis, South Pointe - senior made 12 tackles and forced a fumble that he returned 68 yards for a touchdown against Lancaster.
Nominated: La’dell Massey, Northwestern; Narii Gaither, Rock Hill; Dondre Douglas, York.
Defensive lineman: Jalen Pickett-Hicks, South Pointe - senior had 13 tackles, with two for a loss, and forced a fumble during the Stallions’ win over Lancaster.
Nominated: Molique Mitchell, Rock Hill; Jaylon Ballard, York; Areon Walls, Northwestern.
Special teams: Thomas Gettys, Northwestern - Gettys hit four kickoffs for touchbacks, made all six extra points and nailed a pair of field goals during the Trojans’ win against Clover. Gettys’ 50-yard field goal before the half set a new school record for longest field goal.
Nominated: B.T. Potter, South Pointe; Ladarius Allison, York.
1A, 2A, 3A schools
Offensive player of the week: Jacob Carroll, Indian Land - junior running back carried the ball 17 times for 150 yards and a touchdown during the Warriors’ win over Columbia last Thursday.
Nominated: Stan Mills, Chester.
Offensive lineman: Jessie Mace, Indian Land - Mace graded 96 percent during the Warriors’ win over Columbia, with four knockdown blocks and two pancakes.
Nominated: N/A
Defensive player: Octaveon Minter, Chester - freshman linebacker tallied 19 tackles and a sack against Camden.
Nominated: Robbie Csuhta, Indian Land; Gavin Blackmon, Andrew Jackson.
Defensive lineman: Daryl Lowry, Chester - senior made seven tackles and recovered a fumble against Camden.
Nominated: N/A
Special teams: N/A
Nominated: N/A
Comments