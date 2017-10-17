High School Football

Latest state rankings + which 14 teams are still undefeated with 2 weeks left in regular season?

Baptist Hill, Greenville and Beaufort fell from the ranks of the unbeaten last week. At least one more will fall this week; Newberry and Chapman (both 8-0) face off Friday, while Southside Christian and Spring Valley also face serious challenges to their unblemished records.

Check out the interactive map to see which 14 teams are still undefeated with two weeks of the 2017 South Carolina high school football regular season left:

Latest state rankings (following Oct. 13, 2017 games)

5A

Dorman’s sixth win in a row, a rivalry victory over Spartanburg, saw David Gutshall’s Cavaliers climb into the 5A top-10. Hillcrest’s win over Greenwood knocked the Eagles out of the top-10 and saw the Rams receive votes.

1. Fort Dorchester (14)

2. T.L. Hanna

3. Dutch Fork

4. Spring Valley

5. Byrnes

6. Sumter

7. Conway

8. Summerville

9. Dorman

10. Spartanburg

Receiving votes: Greenwood, Hillcrest.

4A

South Aiken’s loss to North Augusta helped York continue its creep up the 4A rankings after the Cougars won their seventh straight game last Friday.

1. South Pointe (14)

2. North Myrtle Beach

3. Hartsville

4. North Augusta

5. Belton Honea Path

6. Greer

7. Berkeley

8. York

9. South Aiken

10. Greenville

Receiving votes: Cane Bay, Beaufort.

3A

Huge week in 3A football with Chapman and Newberry facing off, as well as Chester and Fairfield Central.

1. Chapman (13)

2. Dillon (1)

3. Newberry

4. Gilbert

5. Chester

6. Timberland

7. Broome

8. Fairfield Central

9. Brookland-Cayce

10. Manning and Pendleton (tie)

Receiving votes: Emerald, Walhalla, Bishop England, Bluffton, Seneca, Strom Thurmond.

2A

Lee Central scored a big win over Cheraw last week in the brutal Region 4-2A. All of that league’s best teams continue to beat each other.

1. Abbeville (11)

2. Barnwell (3)

3. Carvers Bay

4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

5. Lee Central

6. Southside Christian

7. Cheraw

8. Saluda

9. Andrews

10. Chesterfield

Receiving votes: Latta, Buford.

1A

Enigmatic Scott’s Branch jumped back into the top-10 with a win over St. John’s.

1. Lamar (14)

2. Hemingway

3. Lake View

4. Lewisville

5. Williston-Elko

6. C.E. Murray

7. Baptist Hill

8. Wagener-Salley

9. Ridge Spring-Monetta and Scott’s Branch (tie)

Receiving votes: McCormick, Cross, Hannah-Pamplico.

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Joe Hughes, The Sun News; Tyler Cupp, WPUB radio; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.

