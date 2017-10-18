Canaty and Mace claim Hawgs of the Week honors

Jesse Mace, Indian Land - Mace graded 96 percent in Indian Land’s win over Columbia last Thursday. He produced four knockdown blocks, two pancakes and didn’t allow a sack in the win . The 6-foot-2, 215-pound sophomore’s effort helped give the Warriors an inside track to one of Region 4-3A’s playoff berths.
K.D. Canaty, Northwestern - Canaty graded 91 percent during the Trojans’ win over Clover, recording three pancake blocks in the victory. The senior was recently selected to the Shrine Bowl and picked up a football scholarship offer from Limestone. He also has interest from Charlotte and Appalachian State. Canaty loves math and enjoys eating and playing video games. He also writes rap lyrics and said that he enjoys helping people who are struggling.
