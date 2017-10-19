All of The Herald's Oct. 20 high school football info, right here

Rock Hill at Clover
Last week: Rock Hill beat Fort Mill 21-16; Clover lost to Northwestern 48-18
Last meeting: Clover won 38-22 (2016)
Key players: RHHS - Sr. DL Molique Mitchell, Sr. DB Jordan Morris, Jr. DB Nick Ervin. CHS - Fr. DB Josh Marr, Sr. DE Devon Chisholm, Jr. WR Heze Massey.
Need to know: Rock Hill and Clover have split their last four meetings. If you’re a Blue Eagles fan, or anarchist, you pull for Clover in this one. A Clover win would bring us closer to last year’s three-way tie for the final two playoff spots, and the headaches that followed. If you’re full of Rock Hill civic pride, then pull for the Bearcats. Wins for Rock Hill and Northwestern Friday night would mean those two play for the region championship next week. If Bubba Pittman’s Bearcats can put the same pressure on Clover’s backfield that they put on Fort Mill last week (15 tackles-for-loss) Rock Hill could be in good shape for a third straight win.
Nation Ford at Northwestern
Last week: Nation Ford lost to Byrnes 31-0; Northwestern beat Clover 48-18
Last meeting: Northwestern won 38-25 (2016)
Key players: NFHS - Jr. LB Michael Peterson, Sr. LB Joc Davis, Jr. WR Harrison Cohen. NHS - Soph. RB Marquez Cherry, Sr. LB Caleb Ross, Jr. DB Fentrell Cypress.
Need to know: Nation Ford went back to Dominic Campo at QB last week. If he starts Friday he’ll face one of the better secondaries in the area, a Northwestern group of defensive backs that picked off three Clover passes last week. Incredibly, the Falcons, winless in 10 previous games against Northwestern, haven’t thrown for more than 229 yards in a game this season, an odd stat given the program’s recent history of throwing the ball all over the stadium.
Fort Mill at Dorman
Last week: Fort Mill lost to Rock Hill 21-16; Dorman beat Spartanburg 33-21
Last meeting: Dorman won 38-7 (2016)
Key players: FMHS - Sr. LB Cole Loayza, Jr. WR Ben Kellam, Sr. WR/DB Bartow Keller. DHS - Jr. RB Thomas Morgan, Sr. LB Tylen Fowler, Sr. OL Jordan McFadden.
Need to know: another weird, poorly-timed non-region game for a Fort Mill school (see: Nation Ford’s 31-0 loss to Byrnes last week), a game that means nothing positioned smack in the middle of much more important football. It’ll be interesting to see how Fort Mill responds to this one, especially after a sloppy outing last week against Rock Hill. Dorman in its current form is bad news for anybody; David Gutshall’s Cavaliers have won six straight games, averaging 342 yards per game on the ground in the last five contests.
Region 4-5A standings
Team
Region record
Overall record
Northwestern
2-0
5-3
Rock Hill
2-0
3-5
Nation Ford
1-1
3-5
Fort Mill
1-2
4-4
Clover
0-3
3-5
South Pointe at Richland Northeast
Last week: South Pointe beat Lancaster 45-10; Richland Northeast lost to Ridge View 43-0
Last meeting: South Pointe won 42-20 (2016)
Key players: SPHS - Sr. QB Derion Kendrick, Sr. DB Jamari Currence, Sr. OL Jadon Collins. RNHS - Sr. DE Daquan Holley, Sr. WR Jaquain Hills, Sr. RB Twontae Wallace.
Need to know: 56, 48 and 45 points the last three weeks for a Stallion offense that is humming right along. South Pointe’s defense is playing very well, too, allowing just over 10 meaningless points per game in region play. As long as Strait Herron’s crew can jump on the Cavaliers early, Friday night could be another valuable game-time opportunity for South Pointe’s next bunch of young players, who need to start getting ready for next year, now.
Lancaster at York
Last week: Lancaster lost to South Pointe 45-10; York beat Westwood
Last meeting: York won 35-24 (2016)
Key players: LHS - Jr. DB Zyon Duncan, Sr. OL Jaren Watts, Sr. TE Kendrick Shropshire. YCHS - Sr. DB Tahj Reid-Stanley, Sr. RB Joe Wade, Sr. DE Shamari Williams.
Need to know: York’s Ladarius Allison tweeted Thursday that he received a scholarship offer from Indiana, no surprise given how well he’s played his junior season. Lancaster doesn’t have anyone at the moment that can do what Allison does, break a game open with one innocuous play or score points in all three phases of the game. This will be a tough for the Bruins because of York’s strength up front. The Cougars’ chances of advancing deep in the 4A playoffs hinge on a deep and talented front seven, led by Dondre Douglas, Kyle Ersek and Shamari Williams, continuing to wreck house (and (maybe) avoiding South Pointe in the bracket).
Region 3-4A standings
Team
Region record
Overall record
South Pointe
3-0
8-0
York
3-0
7-1
Ridge View
1-2
5-3
Westwood
1-2
4-4
Lancaster
1-2
3-5
Richland Northeast
0-3
3-5
Fairfield Central at Chester
Last week: Fairfield Central was idle; Chester beat Camden 35-14
Last meeting: Fairfield Central won 28-21 (2016)
Key players: FCHS - Sr. OLB Dorian Glenn, Sr. QB Antonio Jackson, Sr. RB Tony Ruff. CHS - Jr. DB Dorrien Bagley, Sr. LB Ladarius Foster, Sr. DE Daryl Lowry.
Need to know: Fairfield Central lost to Blythewood, Ridge View and Newberry in a row in late August, early September, but the Griffins have gotten back on track since. Demetrius Davis and the Griffins are a mental hurdle for the talented Cyclones, who have scored for fun at time this season, and led Fairfield Central in the fourth quarter last year before crumbling late. The last time Chester beat Fairfield Central? Victor Floyd was in his first stint at Chester, in 2008.
Camden at Indian Land
Last week: Camden lost to Chester 35-14; Indian Land beat Columbia 14-6
Last meeting: Camden won 55-23 (2016)
Key players: CHS - Sr. OL Noah Snoddy, Sr. RB Jericho Murphy, Sr. ATH Shymeik Corbett. ILHS - Sr. DL William Makowski, Sr. ATH John Gregory, Jr. DB Dorian Williams.
Need to know: If Indian Land beats Camden Friday night, the Warriors would play Fairfield Central next week with a shot at a region title. It’s not unrealistic for the Warriors, who feel they should have beaten state-ranked Chester before dropping Columbia on the road last week. Camden is a totally different team from last year’s explosive offensive group; there is a new coach and a number of receivers and a talented QB graduated but the Bulldogs still have a size advantage over Indian Land that they’ll try to make pay.
Region 4-3A standings
Team
Region record
Overall record
Chester
3-0
8-1
Fairfield Central
2-0
5-3
Indian Land
1-1
2-6
Camden
0-2
1-7
Columbia
0-3
2-6
Lewisville at Timmonsville
Last week: Lewisville was idle; Timmonsville lost to Lamar 50-20
Last meeting: Lewisville won 34-22 (2016)
Key players: LHS - Sr. QB/LB Rhett Cox, Sr. DL Josh Belk, Sr. ATH Quantin Sanders. THS - Jr. QB Jamaric Morris, Sr. RB Tyquan Eaddy, Sr. WR Chris Taylor.
Need to know: this is a biggie for both teams with the No. 2 playoff spot in Region 2-A on the line. Timmonsville has improved this season and isn’t a walk-over by any stretch. Lewisville should be rested mentally and physically after last week’s bye. The Lions have the advantage up front defensively; they need to unleash the aggression of Josh Belk, Jaylen McFadden, D.J. McCullough and others on the Whirlwinds’ offensive line and make a tough night for Timmonsville’s promising QB, Jamaric Morris, who is a very good runner.
Lamar at Great Falls
Last week: Lamar beat Timmonsville 50-20; Great Falls lost to McBee 42-6
Last meeting: Lamar won 48-0 (2016)
Key players: LHS - Sr. QB Rashard Coleman, Sr. RB Tyrik Herion, Sr. DE David Cribb. GFHS - Soph. Kel Brown, RB Quay Boswer, WR Kelton Talford.
Need to know: Great Falls scored its first touchdown in three games but it’s been tough going for a team with more than a third of its roster in the ninth grade. Lamar continues its pursuit of an unbeaten regular season, a real possibility after the Silver Foxes dispatched Lewisville two weeks ago.
Region 2-A standings
Team
Region record
Overall record
Lamar
2-0
8-0
Timmonsville
2-1
5-4
Lewisville
1-1
6-2
McBee
1-2
1-7
Great Falls
0-2
0-7
Comments