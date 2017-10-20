The Herald’s live-updated Oct. 20 HS football scoreboard

Nation Ford at Northwestern
Nation Ford 20, Northwestern 17, FINAL
Rock Hill at Clover
Rock Hill 24, Clover 13, FINAL
Fairfield Central at Chester
Fairfield Central 34, Chester 24, FINAL
Lancaster at York
York 46, Lancaster 14, FINAL
South Pointe at Richland Northeast
South Pointe 61, Richland Northeast 3, FINAL
Fort Mill at Dorman
Dorman 45, Fort Mill 27, FINAL
Lewisville at Timmonsville
Timmonsville 36, Lewisville 28, FINAL
Camden at Indian Land
Camden 31, Indian Land 17, FINAL
Lamar at Great Falls
Lamar 0, Great Falls 0, 1st QTR
Comments