Fort Mill steps out of Region 4-5A Friday night to face Dorman, while Rock Hill shoots for a third straight win when it travels to Clover.
High School Football

The Herald’s live-updated Oct. 20 HS football scoreboard

By Sam Copeland

scopeland@heraldonline.com

October 20, 2017 7:17 PM

Nation Ford at Northwestern

Nation Ford 20, Northwestern 17, FINAL

Rock Hill at Clover

Rock Hill 24, Clover 13, FINAL

Fairfield Central at Chester

Fairfield Central 34, Chester 24, FINAL

Lancaster at York

York 46, Lancaster 14, FINAL

South Pointe at Richland Northeast

South Pointe 61, Richland Northeast 3, FINAL

Fort Mill at Dorman

Dorman 45, Fort Mill 27, FINAL

Lewisville at Timmonsville

Timmonsville 36, Lewisville 28, FINAL

Camden at Indian Land

Camden 31, Indian Land 17, FINAL

Lamar at Great Falls

Lamar 0, Great Falls 0, 1st QTR

