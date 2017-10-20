Nation Ford beats Northwestern for first time, thanks to late drama

In one of their biggest wins in school history, the Nation Ford Falcons scored 20 unanswered points to beat the Northwestern Trojans on a last-second 42-yard field goal by senior kicker Skyler DeLong giving them their first ever win over the Trojans.
“We kept fighting,” said Falcons’ head coach Michael Allen. “We made some critical adjustments. We have been working so hard something good had to happen. This is a big win for us.”
Nation Ford (4-5, 2-1) started sophomore Dominic Campo at quarterback for the second straight week giving the young quarterback more time under center to continue his development at the position, but the offense for the Falcons struggled early on.
On their senior night, the Trojans (5-4, 2-1) looked for a quick start against the Falcons taking the opening kickoff to start the game. Northwestern picked up two quick first downs on passes from quarterback Dustin Noller to cross midfield. Nation Ford had two big sacks to push the Trojans back as they had to settle for a 42-yard field goal from Thomas Gettys to get on the board early.
Nation Ford and Northwestern had consecutive turnovers in the form of interceptions, but neither team was able to take any advantage of the miscues. The Trojans were able to extend their lead midway through the first quarter as Noller hit Ger-cari Caldwell for a 34-yard touchdown pass after an offsides penalty from Nation Ford gave the Trojans some extra yards.
The Falcons struggled in the first quarter to move the ball ending the quarter with just 11 yards rushing and nothing passing the ball resulting in no first downs, compared to eight first downs from the Trojans. Ben Tuipulotu came in for Nation Ford at quarterback midway through second quarter and helped the Falcons pick up their first first down of the game with about six minutes left in the half. Tuipulotu lead Nation Ford down the field on a nine-play drive which was aided by two 15-yard penalties from Northwestern before Nathan Mahaffey scored on a three-yard run.
The second half showed more promise for the Falcons as they scored early and made a game of it forcing the Trojans’ defense to adjust their game plan. Nation Ford tied the game up at 17-17 with about 10:25 left in the game on a 25-yard field goal from Carter Richardson.
Turning point
Only down two scores, Nation Ford gave up a big 54-yard touchdown from Noller to Jamario Holley with about seven minutes left in the first half. The score put Nation Ford down 17-0 at that point and led to a quarterback change for the Falcons to help jump start their offense.
Nation Ford clawed their way back into the game in the third quarter as Mahaffey rushed in from 42-yards out on the second series for the Falcons to make a game of it and put the score at 17-14 still in the Trojans favor.
Critical
Northwestern turned the ball over three times in the first half all on interceptions, as the Falcons’ defense kept Nation Ford in the game. Fortunately for the Trojans, the Nation Ford offense was stagnant and couldn’t moving the ball for part of the first half keeping them at bay. The Trojans struggles finally caught up with them in the second half as they only picked up four first downs unofficially and defensively struggled to stop Nation Ford who played with a resilience in the second half.
Star contributions
Noller threw for 286 on 20 for 30 passing and Holley caught four passes for 81 yards to lead the Trojans. Tuipulotu rushed for 48 yards and passed for 40 yards as well for Nation Ford. Mahaffey rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns for the Falcons leading their ground attack.
On deck
Next week will be rivalry games for both schools as Northwestern takes on Rock Hill and will be listed as the visiting team. Nation Ford takes on Fort Mill on the road at Bob Jones Stadium.
Box score
Nation Ford 20, Northwestern 17
Nation Ford 0;7;7;6;-;20
Northwestern 10;7;0;0;-17
Scoring Summary
First quarter
NW - Thomas Gettys 42-yard field goal, 8:12
NW - Ger-cari Caldwell 34-yard pass from Dustin Noller (Gettys kick), 4:19
Second quarter
NW - Jamario Holley 54-yard pass from Noller (Gettys kick), 7:10
NF - Nathan Mahaffey three-yard run (Carter Richardson kick), 3:10
Third quarter
NF - Mahaffey 42-yard run (Richardson kick), 8:51
Fourth quarter
NF - Richardson 25-yard field goal, 10:25
NF - Skyler DeLong 42-yard field goal, 0.0
Team Statistics
NF; NW
First downs 12;16
Rushes/yards 39-124;31-55
Passing 8-15-1;20-30-3
Passing yards 40;286
Fumbles/lost 1-0; 0-0
Penalties/yards 5-30;6-69
Individual Statistics
Rushing
Nation Ford: Ben Tuipulotu 21-48, Nathan Mahaffey 14-66, G’hari Page 3-5, Caleb Starnes 1-5.
Northwestern: Dustin Noller 6-(-38), Dequez Harris 3-12, Marquez Cherry 8-22, Jaylon Baird 14-59.
Passing
Nation Ford: Dominic Campo 1-5-1 0; Ben Tuipulotu 7-10-0 40.
Northwestern: Dustin Noller 20-30-3 286.
Receiving
Nation Ford: Ben Tuipulotu 1-0, Harrison Cohen 1-2, Caleb Starnes 2-21, Nathan Mahaffey 1-(-5), Nathan Lovette 2-11, Jordan Glenn 1-11.
Northwestern: Ger-cari Caldwell 6-81, Jaylon Baird 2-20, Gregory Bivens 5-69, Jamario Holley 4-81, Jamaar Moore 3-35.
