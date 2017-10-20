Gaither’s 2TDs lead Bearcats over Blue Eagles

At about the time the coats came out in the stands Friday night, Rock Hill's Narii Gaither made his own game-turning entrance and chilled out Clover’s upset bid.
Gaither rushed for two third-quarter touchdowns as the Bearcats wrested control Friday against Clover en route to a 24-13 victory. Two of Gaither’s first three carries went for scores after Rock Hill dominated the first half on the stat sheet, yet trailed 6-3 at halftime.
“Narii Gaither is an animal,” said Rock Hill coach Bubba Pittman, whose team avenged a 36-22 loss in this series last season. “He’s one of the best football players I’ve ever coached. That guy can do it on the offensive side, the defensive side.”
Gaither followed his second touchdown of the night with a sack of Clover’s Garrett Miller on fourth down in the fourth quarter.
Rock Hill (4-5 overall) enters its season-ending showdown with rival Northwestern next week at 3-0 in region play. Northwestern is 2-1 in the region after losing Friday to Nation Ford.
Semaj Lakin scored on a 21-yard pass from Miller to give Clover a 6-3 lead on Homecoming that began mild and in favor of the home team, but turned when the Bearcats defense kept Clover off the scoreboard on five consecutive drives to take the lead in the third quarter.
That’s about the time Gaither surpassed 100 yards rushing. He finished with 138 yards on 22 carries after a 222-yard, two touchdown performance last week.
Rock Hill extended the lead to 24-6 on Wan Crockett’s 20-yard touchdown catch from Logan McFadden.
Clover added a late touchdown on Miller’s 39-yard pass to David Hall.
Clover (3-6, 0-4) lost its sixth straight game after a 3-0 season start.
“We need to learn to overcome our youth,” said Clover coach Brian Lane. “We need to understand how to keep a lead. We’ve led in every single game but one this year.”
Clover opened scoring after stopping Rock Hill on fourth down on the Eagles’ 13 in the first quarter.
Colin Muschik’s 21-yard field goal with 6 minutes, 10 seconds left in the second quarter put the Bearcats on the scoreboard.
The Eagles led 6-3 at halftime despite a 234-107 deficit in total yards.
Comments