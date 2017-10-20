York’s 8th straight win sets up region championship showdown with South Pointe

York conducted its Senior Night at the Cougar Den Friday night, as the Cougars closed their home schedule against Lancaster. For nearly two quarters, it appeared the Bruins might spoil the party.
York scored 46 unanswered points over the game’s final 28 minutes for a 46-14 victory to set up a showdown with South Pointe in Rock Hill next week for the Region 3-4A crown.
“I really did a poor job of getting these kids ready for that (Lancaster) offense,” said York coach Bobby Carroll after the game, noting that he had a “come to Jesus” meeting with his players after the early Bruin scores. “I knew (Lancaster) coach (Bobby) Collins and the Bruins could run the ball well. They’ve got big running backs. That quarterback (Kemarkio Cloud) is strong, and he’s only a junior. I just knew it was gonna be a tough night on us.”
After York’s opening kickoff hopped out of bounds, Lancaster did just what coach Bobby Collins wants from every offensive possession. The Bruins methodically marched down the field, completing a 16-play, 65-yard drive that culminated in a one-yard Ke’Daivdion Talford scoring plunge. Lancaster (3-6, 1-3 Region 3-4A) went up two scores on its third drive, as Cloud charged through the line for a 21-yard scoring gallop, capping a nearly five-minute drive.
Whatever Carroll told his team obviously worked. York (8-1, 4-0) ripped off a string of 22 unanswered second-quarter points, as Ladarius Allison quickly became a point of focus for the Cougars. The junior hauled in five catches for 68 yards in the opening 24 minutes, and the Cougars got a Tanner McKinney-to-Ethan Mitchell touchdown hookup and 12-yard Stephen Oglesby toss sweep run to pay dirt as part of their offensive outburst.
The Cougars tacked on two more touchdowns in the first five-plus minutes of the third quarter, as touchdown runs by Oglesby and J.T. Sanders extended the advantage to 36-14. Allison then hauled in a throw from McKinney and raced 83 yards to the house, pushing the margin to 43-14.
Alejandro Ruiz capped the scoring, knocking home a 24-yard field goal.
Turning point
Lancaster led 14-0 with just over four minutes remaining in the first quarter, following the 21-yard Cloud score. The Bruins attempted a short kick to the corner, hoping to allow more space to set up coverage on Allison. The speedy wideout pulled in the kick at the 16, then marched 84 yards, going virtually untouched. Following a three-and-out, York marched ahead 15-14, then cashed in a drive that began on a recovered onside kick to extend its margin to eight at the interval.
Critical
Lancaster dominated the time of possession in the first half, running 40 plays to York’s 19 and holding the lead for nearly 23 of the first 24 minutes. The Cougars scored to take the lead with 1:10 in the second quarter, and never looked back. The Bruins had two possessions of 13 and 11 plays in the third quarter that respectively ended with an interception and a turnover on downs.
Star contributions
Allison did everything except conduct the band for the Cougars. The junior snagged eight throws for 205 yards and a touchdown, returned a kickoff 84 yards for another score, notched a touchdown-saving tackle of Cloud in the open field, and intercepted Cloud in the end zone.
“He’s a great football player, and he made some great plays for us,” said Carroll. “Thank goodness we’ve got him. He ran that kickoff back that really got the fire started. We’re just really proud of him and proud that he plays for us.”
“When I made my first cut, I (saw) the hole, and I just went,” said Allison of the kick return.
McKinney was 12-for-19 passing for the Cougars, throwing for 300 yards and two scores. Oglesby ran nine times for 71 yards and two touchdowns, while Sanders carried five times for 68 yards and a score.
Cloud paced Lancaster’s ground game, rushing 12 times for 139 yards. The Bruins ran 61 times, rushing for 345 yards and two touchdowns behind their sizable offensive line.
On deck
Both schools close out regular-season Region 3-4A play next week. Lancaster will travel to Ridge View, while York travels to South Pointe.
Box score
York 46, Lancaster 14
Lancaster 7;7;0;0;-; 14
York 0;22;21;3;-; 46
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
L – Ke’Daivdion Talford 1 run (Jacob Cato kick) 4:31
Second quarter
L – Kemarkio Cloud 21 run (Cato kick) 4:24
Y – Ladarius Allison 84 kickoff return (Beck Johnston kick) 4:12
Y – Ethan Mitchell 26 pass from Tanner McKInney (JQ Guinn reception) 1:10
Y – Stephen Oglesby 12 run (Johnston kick) :36.4
Third quarter
Y – Oglesby 29 run (Johnson kick) 9:44
Y – J.T. Sanders 16 run (Johnston kick) 6:42
Y – Allison 83 pass from McKinney (Johnston kick) :56
Fourth quarter
Y – Alejandro Ruiz 24 field goal 4:51
RECORDS: Lancaster 3-6 (1-3 Region 3-4A); York 8-1 (4-0).
