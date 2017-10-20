Stallions run wild in 61-3 rout on the road

South Pointe exploded for 28 points in the first half and routed Richland Northeast 61-3 in a Region 3-4A game at Richland Northeast Friday night.
The Stallions scored 14 points in each of the first three quarters before tacking on 19 in the final stanza.
On deck: South Pointe (9-0, 4-0) will host York next Friday night.
Dorman 45, Fort Mill 27
With a late non-region game and a chance to win the region crown with some help, Dorman still knew they had a job to do on Friday.
The Cavaliers went to work.
Dorman piled up 411 offensive yards and beat Fort Mill 45-27 in a big victory. The Cavaliers rushed for 321 of those yards, largely behind senior Marcus Ratchford’s 171 yards on the ground.
“That’s what we do,” Dorman coach Dave Gutshall said. “The game got a little sloppy, obviously, but we knew we’d have to run the ball.”
Dorman largely put the game away in the first half. The Cavaliers scored on Ratchford’s one-yard run and a 29-yard field goal by Carter Hamlin to open an early 10-7 lead. Dawson Hoffman jumped on a sideline route and returned the interception 32 yards for another score, Thomas Morgan ran for a 29-yard touchdown, and the Cavaliers converted a bad punt snap into a 23-yard pass from Ben Batson to Jacoby Pinckney just before the half for a 31-7 advantage at the break.
Ratchford’s 66-yard touchdown on the second play of the second half made it 38-7. He scored once more in the third quarter from two yards out to make it 45-13 before the Cavaliers began to empty the bench. Sebastian Lach’s second score of the night and Ben Kellam’s reception from J.T. Marr with 17 seconds left provided the final margin.
On deck: Fort Mill (4-5) hosts Nation Ford knowing a win over its rival would clinch a Region 4-5A playoff spot.
The Spartanburg Herald-Journal contributed.
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Fort Mill;7;0;13;7;-;27
Dorman;7;24;14;0;-;45
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
D - Marcus Ratchford 1 run (Marco Flores kick), 8:13
FM - Sebastian Lynch 81 pass from J. T. Marr (Kyle Romenick kick), 6:45
Second Quarter
D - Carter Hamlin 29 field goal, 7:58
D - Dawson Hoffman 32 interception return, 7:11
D - Thomas Morgan 29 run (Marco Flores kick), 2:15
D - Jacoby Pinckney 23 pass from Ben Batson (Marco Flores kick), 0:43
Third Quarter
D - Marcus Ratchford 66 run (Marco Flores kick), 11:07
FM - Ben Kellam 29 pass from Drew Hartman (kick failed), 8:53
D - Marcus Ratchford 2 run (Carter Hamlin kick), 6:05
FM - Sebastian Lach 4 run (Kyle Romenick kick), 1:48
Fourth Quarter
FM - Ben Kellam 4 pass from J. T. Marr (Kyle Romenick kick), 0:17
;FM;Dorman
First downs;17;17
Rushing;36-54;39-321
Passing;14-23-2;8-17-0
Passing Yards;284;90
Fumbles-Lost;5-1;1-0
Penalties;2-19;4-29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing - Fort Mill: Jackson Randall 12-57, Ryan Heriot 8-29, Sebastian Lach 5-20, Shayne Boyle 3-13, Drew Hartman 3-0, J. T. Matt 2-(-14), Team 3-(-51). Dorman: Marcus Ratchford 17-171, Thomas Morgan 6-70, Zack Hillstock 3-34, Ben Batson 5-30, Fred Burris 5-21, Matthew Powell 2-(-4), Team 1-(-1).
Passing - Fort Mill: J. T. Marr 11-19-2-197, Drew Hartman 3-4-0-87. Dorman: Ben Batson 6-12-0-83, Matthew Powell 2-5-0-7.
Receiving - Fort Mill: Sebastian Lach 3-140, Ben Kellam 3-69, Shayne Boyle 3-35, Josh Cloud 2-32, Nick Barre 1-8, Ryan Heriot 1-2, Jackson Randall 1-(-2). Dorman: Zack Hillstock 3-39, Jacoby Pinckney 1-23, John Gelotte 1-17, Yusef Rogers 1-4, Jermaine Jones 1-4, Myles Tate 1-3.
Camden 31, Indian Land 17
Camden took a 21-17 lead at halftime and made it stand up for a 31-17 win over Indian Land Friday at Indian Land.
The teams traded touchdowns in the first quarter. Indian Land opened the second quarter with a field goal for a 10-7 lead, but Camden answered with a touchdown for a 14-10 advantage.
Indian Land made it 17-14 midway through the second quarter, but Camden rallied late in the period for a touchdown to make it 21-17 at intermission. The Bulldogs added a touchdown and a field goal in the second half.
On deck: Indian Land (2-7, 1-3) hits the road to close out its regular season against Fairfield Central. Camden faces Columbia.
Timmonsville 36, Lewisville 28
Timmonsville erased a 14-0 deficit and defeated Lewisville in a Region 2-A game at Timmonsville Friday.
The Lions got a pair of scores in the first quarter for a quick 14-0 lead before Timmonsville scored to cut the deficit to 14-6 heading to the second period.
The Whirlwinds cut it 14-12 early in the second quarter, and then went in front 20-14 midway through the period. Lewisville answered to make it 22-20, but Timmonsville scored 13 seconds later to regain the lead at 28-22. They took that six-point advantage with them into halftime.
After a scoreless third period, Timmonsville upped the count to 38-22 before the Lions scored late in the contest.
On deck: Lewisville (6-3, 1-2) hosts rival Great Falls; Timmonsville (6-4, 3-1) tackles Lamar.
