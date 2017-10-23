Local CFB players: multiple TD games for Mike Hill, Josh McCoy and Jaleel Scott

Mike Hill, Iowa Western Community College - the true freshman receiver from Lewisville caught four passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns during the Reivers’ 48-24 win over Highland Community College Saturday. Hill, who has 45 catches in seven games, caught a 76-yard scoring pass early in the second quarter, added a 12-yard TD in the third and tacked on a 37-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth. Hill’s effort was the fourth-most receiving yardage in Iowa Western’s strong junior college football history.
“He's a fearless competitor,” Reivers coach Scott Strohmeier said. “He's goes up and gets it, and it doesn't matter if he's going to get hit hard. He's going to pinball off people and not go down.”
Our @Allstate Player of the Game is WR Mike Hill for his performance in the @ReiverFootball victory! #FueledbyBlue pic.twitter.com/bsSB0xW96s— IWCC Reivers (@GoReivers) October 22, 2017
Josh McCoy, N.C. Central – York’s McCoy caught two touchdown passes but it wasn’t enough for N.C. Central to beat Norfolk State. McCoy’s only two catches in the 28-21 loss both came in the fourth quarter as the Eagles tried to overturn a two-touchdown deficit. The junior tight end has seven catches this season.
Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State - Scott caught a pair of 5-yard touchdown passes, including one with 2 minutes, 5 seconds left in the game to help the Aggies clinch their first Sun Belt Conference win over Georgia Southern (35-27). Scott caught six passes for 52 yards and the two scores, giving him 41 catches and seven touchdowns in seven games.
Quan Caldwell, South Carolina State – Caldwell caught six passes for 68 yards and a touchdown during South Carolina State’s 17-14 loss to Delaware State. The former Chester Cyclone receiver caught an 8-yard TD pass early in the fourth quarter, but Delaware State got what proved to be the game-winning field goal a few minutes later. Caldwell has 26 catches and three scores this season.
Anthony Johnson, Buffalo – South Pointe grad caught five passes for 56 yards and a touchdown during the Bulls’ loss to Miami (Ohio). Johnson’s sixth TD of the season was an 8-yard grab in the second quarter.
Jerry Howard, Georgia Tech – true freshman from Northwestern scored his second college touchdown during the Yellow Jackets’ 38-24 win over Wake Forest. Howard had three carries for 14 yards, including a 2-yard scoring run early in the second quarter.
Jay Hood, Wingate - Hood caught a 35-yard touchdown pass, part of 35 first half points that helped Division II No. 20 Wingate stay undefeated (7-0) with a 42-21 win over Mars Hill. Hood finished the game with two catches for 54 yards and his fifth touchdown in seven games.
Shea Rodgers, Newberry - the Wolves lost a 17-point lead in a 27-24 defeat to Limestone but Rodgers had an excellent game punting the ball. The former Indian Land Warrior averaged 42.3 yards on six kicks, with a long of 69 yards and three punts downed inside the opposition’s 20-yard line.
Rogan Wells, Valdosta State - Wells, the former Fort Mill Yellow Jacket QB, started and led the Blazers to a 34-13 victory over Delta State. Wells completed 15-of-29 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown, with no interceptions. Wells didn’t get a ton of help from his o-line -- he was sacked five times -- but still rushed for 45 yards on 20 carries and a third quarter touchdown.
Lee Wright, Youngstown State – the senior linebacker from York made 10 tackles but the Penguins fell to their third straight defeat, losing to Northern Iowa 19-14. Wright has 50 tackles in six games.
Other locals’ performances
Malik Williams, Appalachian State – Chester’s Williams caught one pass for seven yards during the Mountaineers’ 37-29 win over Coastal Carolina.
Beau Nunn, Appalachian State – Nunn, from York, started at right tackle, helping Appalachian State to 549 yards of offense in its win over Coastal Carolina.
Reubyn Walker, Benedict - Northwestern’s Walker made two tackles and recorded a sack during the Tigers’ 29-26 overtime win against Morehouse.
Antonio Dawkins, Bluefield College - Fort Mill’s Dawkins made two stops from his cornerback position as the Rams beat Cumberlands 22-10.
Shuler Littleton, Campbell – York’s Littleton started at right tackle during the Camels’ loss to Butler.
Wally Wilmore, The Citadel – Northwestern grad made a tackle during the Bulldogs’ 20-14 win over Chattanooga.
Chandler Kryst, Coastal Carolina – defensive back from Fort Mill made a tackle during the Chanticleers’ loss to Appalachian State.
Brandon Plyler and Chris Norman, Concord (W.Va.) - Fort Mill duo both started for the Mountain Lions during their 31-22 win over UNC Pembroke. Plyler caught two passes for 25 yards while Norman started again on the offensive line.
Ryan DeLuca, Furman – Fort Mill true freshman caught two passes for 18 yards during the Paladins’ 28-21 win over Mercer.
Andrew Komornik, Gardner-Webb – senior punted six times in the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ 17-6 loss to Kennesaw State, averaging 44.2 yards and downing one inside the 20-yard line. Komornik hit a 57-yarder, too.
Trae’von Hinton, Highland Community College - Northwestern grad had a tackle and a half tackle-for-loss during Highland’s 48-24 loss to Iowa Western.
Caliph Brice, Hutchinson Community College - another strong game for the true freshman linebacker from Northwestern. Brice had eight tackles, splitting a tackle-for-loss and recording a quarterback hurry during the Dragons’ 38-10 loss to Butler Community College.
Rylan Wells, Jacksonville – Wells, from Fort Mill, completed 5-of-11 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown during the Dolphins’ 63-10 loss to San Diego.
Logan Ard, Limestone - South Pointe’s Ard kicked off once during Limestone’s 27-24 win over Newberry and recorded a tackle on the play.
Dijuan Ussery, Missouri Western - senior receiver from Nation Ford caught one pass for 15 yards during the Griffons’ 38-10 loss to Fort Hays State.
Greg Ruff, Newberry - Ruff got his first college start during the Wolves’ 27-24 loss to Limestone. The Wolves’ passing game struggled in the loss, with Ruff completing just 2-of-13 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. The redshirt freshman ran the ball 17 times for 72 yards and another touchdown, a 55-yard effort down the left sideline. Limestone trailed by 17 at the half but overturned the deficit and two fourth quarter field goals gave the Saints the win.
Here it is! pic.twitter.com/hKipN2rDss— Ralph Patterson (@RPGoWolves) October 21, 2017
Markell Castle, Newberry - Castle caught one pass for a 58-yard touchdown during Newberry’s 27-24 loss to Limestone.
Tony Gaston, Newberry - Lewisville grad made a tackle during the Wolves’ loss to Limestone.
Ali Shockley, North Greenville - true freshman defensive back from Northwestern had five tackles during the Crusaders’ 31-21 win over Carson-Newman.
Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State – Rudolph completed 25-of-38 passes for 282 yards during the Cowboys’ 13-10 win over Texas. The former Northwestern QB didn’t top 300 yards passing for the first time in eight games.
Connor Schmitt, U.S. Coast Guard Academy - Schmitt, the sophomore linebcker from Fort Mill, notched a tackle during the Bears’ 30-21 loss to MIT.
Nick Sturgill, Walsh (Ohio) - sophomore from York made seven tackles but Walsh was blanked 38-0 by Hillsdale.
Detorien Rawlinson, William Penn (Iowa) - York’s Rawlinson made six tackles, including 1.5 tackles-for-loss, during the Statesmen’s 17-14 loss to Peru State.
Dachon Witherspoon, Winston-Salem State - Northwestern grad made three tackles as the Rams beat Livingstone 42-14.
Terrance Morris, Wofford – Chester’s Morris made three tackles and broke up two passes but the Terriers fell to Samford 24-21, their first loss of the season after seven games.
