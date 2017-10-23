Which eight locals were named to the North-South all-star football game?

Eight locals were named to the 2017 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, a.k.a the North-South all-star football game.
Ryan Heriot (DB, Fort Mill), B.J. Davis (DB, South Pointe), Chance Miller (DL, Northwestern), Keavius Barnes (OL, Lancaster), Steven Gilmore Jr. (WR, South Pointe), Zion Walker (WR, York), Jordan Starkes (WR, Northwestern) and John Erby (WR, Chester) all made the cut for the annual game that pits football standouts from the upper half of the state against their counterparts from the lower half.
This year’s game will be held in Myrtle Beach in December.
Former Clover coach Jet Turner is the head coach for the North team, while Carvers Bay’s Nate Thompson is the lead man for the South squad.
North squad
Position
Name
Height
Weight
School
ATH
Ryan Heriot
5-11
170
Fort Mill
DB
Bryce Jackson
6-0
175
Abbeville
DB
B.J. Davis
6-2
195
South Pointe
DB
Jacob Harris
6-2
190
Greer
DB
DeJuan Bell
5-9
165
North Augusta
DB
Tylei Morrison
5-11
200
T.L. Hanna
DB
A.J. Rodgers
6-1
175
Byrnes
DB
Dermonti Romney
6-0
175
Westwood
DB
Von Ramsey
5-10
175
Greenwood
DL
Naszir Mallory
6-3
220
Cheraw
DL
Austin Daniel
6-0
270
Belton-Honea Path
DL
Dawon Joyner
6-2
275
Blackville-Hilda
DL
Omar Foster
6-0
270
Byrnes
DL
Jacob Stone
6-1
235
Palmetto
DL
Chance Miller
6-1
260
Northwestern
DL
Jalen Belton
6-0
280
Dorman
DL
Dalton McKittrick
6-4
260
Andrew Jackson
K/P
Cliff Gandis
6-1
195
Christ Church
LB
Reggie Anderson
6-2
230
Spartanburg
LB
Demond Johnson
5-9
160
Saluda
LB
Graham Derrick
5-10
205
Boiling Springs
LB
Jeblonski Green
6-1
230
Lamar
LB
Isaiah McCullough
6-0
200
Woodmont
LB
Garrett Sayegh
5-8
195
Hillcrest
OL
Jackson Nash
6-1
250
Mauldin
OL
Dylan Brock
6-3
270
Boiling Springs
OL
Kody Varn
6-4
250
Clinton
OL
Dashun Tate
5-11
260
Gaffney
OL
Cameron Thomason
6-2
270
Greenville
OL
Quashon Greenlee
6-2
265
T.L. Hanna
OL
Dylan Threadgill
6-3
290
Broome
OL
Keavius Barnes
6-3
300
Lancaster
QB
Colton Bailey
5-10
160
Chapman
QB
Jordan Morgan
5-10
185
Eastside
RB
Amir Abrams
5-9
185
Newberry
RB
D.J. Twitty
6-0
205
Chapman
WR
Monoletto Rapley
5-7
170
Abbeville
WR
Steven Gilmore Jr.
5-11
155
South Pointe
WR
Trey Gray
5-10
190
Wren
WR
Zion Walker
6-6
185
York
WR
Damyjai Foster
5-10
175
Spartanburg
WR
Jordan Starkes
6-0
185
Northwestern
WR
John Erby
5-10
175
Chester
WR
Bryson Glenn
6-2
215
Dixie
South squad
Position
Name
Height
Weight
School
DB
Tylik Canty
6-2
180
C.E. Murray
DB
Deangelo Knight
6-2
216
Fort Dorchester
DB
Alex Smith
6-0
200
Dutch Fork
DB
Keondre Tappin
6-0
180
Scott’s Branch
DB
Kendrell Brooks
6-2
198
Swansea
DB
Sheddrick Ervin
5-10
170
Crestwood
DB
Jallian Williams
5-11
185
Dillon
DB
DiJon Goss
6-5
190
Carvers Bay
DL
Kwame Livingston
6-1
226
North Myrtle Beach
DL
Torrion Stevenson
6-1
315
Branchville
DL
Emmanuel Tatum
6-1
285
Carvers Bay
DL
Quincy Frederick
6-2
270
Edisto
DL
Ronald Summers
6-1
230
Woodland
DL
James Middleton
6-5
286
Fort Dorchester
DL
Dalyon Guess
6-1
240
Irmo
DL
Blake Jenkins-Williams
6-1
230
Berkeley
K
Taete McMurray
6-0
180
Berkeley
LS
Micah Bryant
6-2
205
Hemingway
LB
Nick Hughes
5-11
225
Bamberg-Erhardt
LB
Malich Jacobs
6-2
225
Lower Richland
LB
Joey McCray
5-9
235
Marlboro County
LB
KeAndre Jones
6-1
230
Spring Valley
LB
Jaylen Moody
6-1
219
Conway
OL
Erikson Abney
6-2
275
Gilbert
OL
Trey Phoenix
6-0
235
Wade Hampton
OL
Lucas Partin
6-4
260
Conway
OL
Dawson Dove
5-11
250
Dillon
OL
Tommy Shubert
6-0
260
Carolina Forest
OL
Malik Harkness
6-5
280
Lugoff-Elgin
OL
Jerrell Moore
6-3
255
Brookland-Cayce
OL
Noah Henderson
6-5
288
Marlboro County
QB
Corey Fields
5-10
172
Baptist Hill
QB
Craig Grant Jr.
6-3
230
Colleton County
RB
Quincy Mitchell
5-10
174
Hanahan
RB
Kered Class
5-8
149
North Myrtle Beach
RB
Jay Washington
5-10
218
Dreher
RB
Kris Copeland
5-8
175
Cane Bay
RB
Mykal Lee
6-2
235
Barnwell
TE/LS
Jon Erik Kirkland
6-5
212
White Knoll
WR
Tevaughn Higgins
6-2
215
Lower Richland
WR
Kendall Moultrie
6-0
180
Latta
WR
Keon Clary
6-3
185
White Knoll
WR
Xzavion Gordon
6-0
180
Chapin
WR
Kobe Perry
6-3
210
Edisto
