High School Football

Which eight locals were named to the North-South all-star football game?

By Bret McCormick

bmccormick@heraldonline.com

October 23, 2017 2:09 PM

Eight locals were named to the 2017 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, a.k.a the North-South all-star football game.

Ryan Heriot (DB, Fort Mill), B.J. Davis (DB, South Pointe), Chance Miller (DL, Northwestern), Keavius Barnes (OL, Lancaster), Steven Gilmore Jr. (WR, South Pointe), Zion Walker (WR, York), Jordan Starkes (WR, Northwestern) and John Erby (WR, Chester) all made the cut for the annual game that pits football standouts from the upper half of the state against their counterparts from the lower half.

This year’s game will be held in Myrtle Beach in December.

Former Clover coach Jet Turner is the head coach for the North team, while Carvers Bay’s Nate Thompson is the lead man for the South squad.

North squad

Position

Name

Height

Weight

School

ATH

Ryan Heriot

5-11

170

Fort Mill

DB

Bryce Jackson

6-0

175

Abbeville

DB

B.J. Davis

6-2

195

South Pointe

DB

Jacob Harris

6-2

190

Greer

DB

DeJuan Bell

5-9

165

North Augusta

DB

Tylei Morrison

5-11

200

T.L. Hanna

DB

A.J. Rodgers

6-1

175

Byrnes

DB

Dermonti Romney

6-0

175

Westwood

DB

Von Ramsey

5-10

175

Greenwood

DL

Naszir Mallory

6-3

220

Cheraw

DL

Austin Daniel

6-0

270

Belton-Honea Path

DL

Dawon Joyner

6-2

275

Blackville-Hilda

DL

Omar Foster

6-0

270

Byrnes

DL

Jacob Stone

6-1

235

Palmetto

DL

Chance Miller

6-1

260

Northwestern

DL

Jalen Belton

6-0

280

Dorman

DL

Dalton McKittrick

6-4

260

Andrew Jackson

K/P

Cliff Gandis

6-1

195

Christ Church

LB

Reggie Anderson

6-2

230

Spartanburg

LB

Demond Johnson

5-9

160

Saluda

LB

Graham Derrick

5-10

205

Boiling Springs

LB

Jeblonski Green

6-1

230

Lamar

LB

Isaiah McCullough

6-0

200

Woodmont

LB

Garrett Sayegh

5-8

195

Hillcrest

OL

Jackson Nash

6-1

250

Mauldin

OL

Dylan Brock

6-3

270

Boiling Springs

OL

Kody Varn

6-4

250

Clinton

OL

Dashun Tate

5-11

260

Gaffney

OL

Cameron Thomason

6-2

270

Greenville

OL

Quashon Greenlee

6-2

265

T.L. Hanna

OL

Dylan Threadgill

6-3

290

Broome

OL

Keavius Barnes

6-3

300

Lancaster

QB

Colton Bailey

5-10

160

Chapman

QB

Jordan Morgan

5-10

185

Eastside

RB

Amir Abrams

5-9

185

Newberry

RB

D.J. Twitty

6-0

205

Chapman

WR

Monoletto Rapley

5-7

170

Abbeville

WR

Steven Gilmore Jr.

5-11

155

South Pointe

WR

Trey Gray

5-10

190

Wren

WR

Zion Walker

6-6

185

York

WR

Damyjai Foster

5-10

175

Spartanburg

WR

Jordan Starkes

6-0

185

Northwestern

WR

John Erby

5-10

175

Chester

WR

Bryson Glenn

6-2

215

Dixie

South squad

Position

Name

Height

Weight

School

DB

Tylik Canty

6-2

180

C.E. Murray

DB

Deangelo Knight

6-2

216

Fort Dorchester

DB

Alex Smith

6-0

200

Dutch Fork

DB

Keondre Tappin

6-0

180

Scott’s Branch

DB

Kendrell Brooks

6-2

198

Swansea

DB

Sheddrick Ervin

5-10

170

Crestwood

DB

Jallian Williams

5-11

185

Dillon

DB

DiJon Goss

6-5

190

Carvers Bay

DL

Kwame Livingston

6-1

226

North Myrtle Beach

DL

Torrion Stevenson

6-1

315

Branchville

DL

Emmanuel Tatum

6-1

285

Carvers Bay

DL

Quincy Frederick

6-2

270

Edisto

DL

Ronald Summers

6-1

230

Woodland

DL

James Middleton

6-5

286

Fort Dorchester

DL

Dalyon Guess

6-1

240

Irmo

DL

Blake Jenkins-Williams

6-1

230

Berkeley

K

Taete McMurray

6-0

180

Berkeley

LS

Micah Bryant

6-2

205

Hemingway

LB

Nick Hughes

5-11

225

Bamberg-Erhardt

LB

Malich Jacobs

6-2

225

Lower Richland

LB

Joey McCray

5-9

235

Marlboro County

LB

KeAndre Jones

6-1

230

Spring Valley

LB

Jaylen Moody

6-1

219

Conway

OL

Erikson Abney

6-2

275

Gilbert

OL

Trey Phoenix

6-0

235

Wade Hampton

OL

Lucas Partin

6-4

260

Conway

OL

Dawson Dove

5-11

250

Dillon

OL

Tommy Shubert

6-0

260

Carolina Forest

OL

Malik Harkness

6-5

280

Lugoff-Elgin

OL

Jerrell Moore

6-3

255

Brookland-Cayce

OL

Noah Henderson

6-5

288

Marlboro County

QB

Corey Fields

5-10

172

Baptist Hill

QB

Craig Grant Jr.

6-3

230

Colleton County

RB

Quincy Mitchell

5-10

174

Hanahan

RB

Kered Class

5-8

149

North Myrtle Beach

RB

Jay Washington

5-10

218

Dreher

RB

Kris Copeland

5-8

175

Cane Bay

RB

Mykal Lee

6-2

235

Barnwell

TE/LS

Jon Erik Kirkland

6-5

212

White Knoll

WR

Tevaughn Higgins

6-2

215

Lower Richland

WR

Kendall Moultrie

6-0

180

Latta

WR

Keon Clary

6-3

185

White Knoll

WR

Xzavion Gordon

6-0

180

Chapin

WR

Kobe Perry

6-3

210

Edisto

