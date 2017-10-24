Local NFL players roundup: Cordarrelle draws penalty that helps Oakland to win

Cordarrelle Patterson, Oakland - Patterson, the former Northwestern Trojan, caught a pass for nine yards and returned a kickoff for 19 yards during Oakland’s 31-30 win over Kansas City. Patterson crucially elicited a holding call on Chiefs defensive back Eric Murray as time expired, allowing the Raiders to get off one final play, a game-winning touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Michael Crabtree.
Benjamin Watson, Baltimore - Watson, the 13-year NFL veteran from Northwestern, caught five passes for 38 yards but Baltimore fell 24-17 to Minnesota. Watson has started all seven games for the Ravens and has 29 catches.
Stephon Gilmore, New England - cornerback from South Pointe missed a second straight game with a concussion. The Patriots beat Atlanta 23-7 even without two of their top-three corners. Gilmore banged heads with Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans several weeks ago and hasn’t played since the Oct. 5 game against the Buccaneers.
Jadeveon Clowney and Johnathan Joseph, Houston - Clowney and Joseph enjoyed a Sunday off during the Texans’ bye week. Houston faces Seattle on the road next week.
