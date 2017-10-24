Oakland Raiders wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) greets broadcasters Deion Sanders, from center, Bill Cowher and James Brown before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) greets broadcasters Deion Sanders, from center, Bill Cowher and James Brown before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP

High School Football

Local NFL players roundup: Cordarrelle draws penalty that helps Oakland to win

By Bret McCormick

bmccormick@heraldonline.com

October 24, 2017 9:14 AM

Cordarrelle Patterson, Oakland - Patterson, the former Northwestern Trojan, caught a pass for nine yards and returned a kickoff for 19 yards during Oakland’s 31-30 win over Kansas City. Patterson crucially elicited a holding call on Chiefs defensive back Eric Murray as time expired, allowing the Raiders to get off one final play, a game-winning touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Michael Crabtree.

Benjamin Watson, Baltimore - Watson, the 13-year NFL veteran from Northwestern, caught five passes for 38 yards but Baltimore fell 24-17 to Minnesota. Watson has started all seven games for the Ravens and has 29 catches.

Stephon Gilmore, New England - cornerback from South Pointe missed a second straight game with a concussion. The Patriots beat Atlanta 23-7 even without two of their top-three corners. Gilmore banged heads with Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans several weeks ago and hasn’t played since the Oct. 5 game against the Buccaneers.

Jadeveon Clowney and Johnathan Joseph, Houston - Clowney and Joseph enjoyed a Sunday off during the Texans’ bye week. Houston faces Seattle on the road next week.

