High School Football

Tri-County players of the week: Nation Ford Falcons acknowledged for first win over Northwestern

By Bret McCormick

bmccormick@heraldonline.com

October 24, 2017 4:53 PM

4A, 5A schools

Offensive player of the week: Ladarius Allison, York – Cougar athlete had eight catches for 230 yards and a touchdown and two kickoff returns for 112 total yards and another touchdown. Allison finished with 342 yards and two touchdowns.

Nominated: Derion Kendrick, South Pointe.

Offensive lineman: Jackson Chappell, South Pointe – junior graded 93 percent with three big-time blocks, two pancakes and no sacks allowed.

Nominated: Cody Thomas, York; Carson Murray, Rock Hill.

Defensive player: Joc Davis, Nation Ford – senior linebacker had 14 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, four sacks and a pass break-up in the win against Northwestern.

Nominated: Narii Gaither, Rock Hill; Seth Woods, York; Dwayne Davis, South Pointe.

Defensive lineman: Ashton Schaufert, Nation Ford – defensive lineman had 12 tackles, including five for a loss, and three sacks against Northwestern.

Nominated: Kyle Ersek, York; Adam Foxx, South Pointe.

Special teams: Skyler DeLong, Nation Ford – senior came through in the clutch for the Falcons, punting eight times for a 46-yard average with three downed inside the 20-yard line, and hitting a 42-yard field goal to beat Northwestern 20-17.

Nominated: Scott Robinson Jr., South Pointe; Collin Muschik, Rock Hill.

1A, 2A, 3A schools

Offensive player: Johnny Courtney, Lewisville – senior had seven catches for 127 yards and a touchdown, plus nine carries for 64 yards and two more scores. He finished with 191 total yards and three TDs in the Lions’ loss to Timmonsville.

Nominated: John Gregory, Indian Land.

Offensive lineman: Jaylen McFadden, Lewisville – senior graded 91 percent with six knockdowns, four highlight blocks and a pancake, while helping the Lions to over 400 yards of offense.

Nominated: Wyatt Tunall, Chester.

Defensive player: Gavin Blackmon, Andrew Jackson – Blackmon recorded 14 tackles (10 solo), three big hits, one pass break-up and a 95 percent grade-out.

Nominated: Jaylen McFadden, Lewisville.

Defensive lineman: Daryl Lowry, Chester – senior made nine tackles, including five for a loss, during the Cyclones’ loss to Fairfield Central.

Nominated: Dalton McKittrick, Andrew Jackson.

Special teams: N/A

