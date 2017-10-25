Both of the latest Hawgs of the Week come from the city of Rock Hill

Carson Murray, Rock Hill - the Bearcats’ sophomore center graded 92 percent during their win over Clover, with knockdown blocks helping pave the team’s 230-yard rushing performance.
Rock Hill is averaging 252 yards on the ground in its three region games and Murray has been a big reason why.
Jackson Chappell, South Pointe - another center, the South Pointe junior graded 93 percent in his team’s blowout of Richland Northeast. Chappell, a two-year starter, recorded five big-time blocks, two pancakes and didn’t allow a sack against the Cavaliers.
Chappell and the Stallions’ excellent offensive line have helped the team scored 53 points per game in region action. He’s receiving recruiting interest from South Carolina, Appalachian State and Charlotte and moves well for his size and maintains blocks, according to South Pointe offensive line coach Mike Zapolnik.
