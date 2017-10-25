Rock Hill’s Carson Murray
Rock Hill’s Carson Murray Tracy Kimball
Rock Hill’s Carson Murray Tracy Kimball

High School Football

Both of the latest Hawgs of the Week come from the city of Rock Hill

By Bret McCormick

bmccormick@heraldonline.com

October 25, 2017 8:23 PM

Carson Murray, Rock Hill - the Bearcats’ sophomore center graded 92 percent during their win over Clover, with knockdown blocks helping pave the team’s 230-yard rushing performance.

Rock Hill is averaging 252 yards on the ground in its three region games and Murray has been a big reason why.

Jackson Chappell, South Pointe - another center, the South Pointe junior graded 93 percent in his team’s blowout of Richland Northeast. Chappell, a two-year starter, recorded five big-time blocks, two pancakes and didn’t allow a sack against the Cavaliers.

Chappell and the Stallions’ excellent offensive line have helped the team scored 53 points per game in region action. He’s receiving recruiting interest from South Carolina, Appalachian State and Charlotte and moves well for his size and maintains blocks, according to South Pointe offensive line coach Mike Zapolnik.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: The Herald’s best HS football plays of the week

    Check out six of the best plays from Oct. 20, 2017 high school

Watch: The Herald’s best HS football plays of the week

Watch: The Herald’s best HS football plays of the week 1:42

Watch: The Herald’s best HS football plays of the week
Bubba Pittman talks about Rock Hill football’s approach to Northwestern game 1:05

Bubba Pittman talks about Rock Hill football’s approach to Northwestern game
York’s Bobby Carroll talks about halftime “come to Jesus meeting” during Lancaster game 1:12

York’s Bobby Carroll talks about halftime “come to Jesus meeting” during Lancaster game

View More Video