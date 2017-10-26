York football is for real; but are the Cougars real enough for South Pointe?

York’s Ethan Mitchell said that even most people in his town don’t think the Cougars can beat South Pointe Friday night when the two schools play for the Region 3-4A high school football championship.

“I think that we are the only ones that think we can win,” said Mitchell after York’s Wednesday practice.

The general public’s hesitation to go all in on a York upset is understandable.

South Pointe (9-0, 4-0 Region 3-4A) is ranked fifth in America by USA Today and has been the top-ranked team in South Carolina’s 4A classification since the preseason poll in August. Strait Herron’s team bolstered its regional reputation with midseason wins over powerhouses from Georgia (Buford) and North Carolina (Shelby).

The Stallions have won 23 region games in a row, a streak dating back to 2013, not to mention 15 consecutive playoff games and three state titles. This year has been the culmination of a truly great run for South Pointe football. Seven Stallions seniors - Eli Adams, B.T. Potter, Derion Kendrick, Scott Robinson Jr., Jamari Currence, Steven Gilmore Jr., and James McKinney - played on those three previous title teams and possess the chance to graduate high school with four state championships in as many years.

All of that puts York’s eight-game winning streak - tied for the second-longest in the state - in perspective. But South Pointe isn’t disrespecting a Cougars team (8-1, 4-0) led by a defense with fangs - coached this fall by head man Bobby Carroll - and one of the most dynamic individual players in the area, Ladarius Allison.

“They’re strong up front, they’ve got some really good offensive linemen and they’re well-coached, as always,” said Herron. “They’re playing guys on both sides of the ball so that makes them stronger. I’m sure we’re gonna see their best most of the night.

“It’s just like a regular Coach Carroll team and we’ve got to make sure we can match that and get right before the game starts.”

Click through the graphic to compare York and South Pointe:

Carroll, who launched the South Pointe program then left for his alma mater, York, remembers in 2004 when he was still coaching at Northwestern, leaning on a fence watching Saluda Trail Middle School play Gaffney. Stephon Gilmore was running around at quarterback, alongside the other numerous players that built the foundation of what is now a nationally-ranked high school football program.

“I said ‘where in the world are them kids going to school?’ And they said South Pointe and I said, ‘that’s where we need to go!’”

Carroll hired or coached many on the coaching staff at South Pointe and has great respect for what the Stallions have done since he left.

“They have a tremendous amount of respect for football and that’s got into their team,” he said. “They just love to play the game.”

York has been enjoying its pigskin, too. Carroll and the Cougars shook off the troubles of last season, improving gradually as 2017 wore on. Mirroring their best player, Allison, the Cougars rocketed away from the pack in region football, averaging 51.3 points in four blowouts. York’s defense has been just as good as its ever-improving offense, forcing an area-best 23 turnovers and piling up 37 sacks, also tops in The Herald’s 12-school coverage area.

Still, Carroll has been around the game for too long to be overly confident.

“We’ve got to go over there and not make mistakes and play flawless football,” he said. “A lot of breaks have to go our way. But, you know, it’s great to play the No. 1 team in the state, the No. 5 team in the nation.”

After surviving back to back high profile contests against Buford and Shelby, South Pointe’s season has hit an emotional lull. That happens when you’re smashing every obstacle on the schedule. The Stallions are scoring 52.5 points per region game and have allowed the fewest points in 4A football this year.

“But York, that’s a totally different animal and we’re gonna have to get up to play,” said Herron.

York was too loose and unfocused against Lancaster last week and fell behind 14-0. Linebacker Seth Wood said lack of focus won’t be an issue against South Pointe.

“It’ll be lights out,” added Mitchell. “Nobody’s playing around.”