All the info you need for a big final night of the HS football regular season

Rock Hill at Northwestern
Last week: Rock Hill beat Clover 24-13; Northwestern lost to Nation Ford 20-17
Last meeting: Northwestern won 31-7 (2016)
Key players: RHHS - Sr. OL Devin Cannon, Soph. LB Jeffrey Patterson, Jr. DT Logan Hicks. NHS - Sr. DB La’dell Massey, Jr. DE John Odom, Soph. WR Ger-Cari Caldwell.
Need to know: Northwestern’s offensive line has been inconsistent this season, a bad sign headed into this game against a suddenly surging Bearcat defense. Rock Hill’s stoppers have allowed just 14.3 points the last three games, and they’re second in the area in forced turnovers (22), thanks in part to ball-hawking secondary players Nick Ervin, Anthony Jackson and Jordan Morris. The Trojans have won 10 out of 11 against Rock Hill; only two of those 11 games have been decided by less than 10 points. Which Northwestern offensive unit will show up? The one that averaged 38 points and 0.8 turnovers in five wins, or the one that scored 13 points and turned it over 3.3 times in four losses?
Nation Ford at Fort Mill
Last week: Nation Ford beat Northwestern 20-17; Fort Mill lost to Dorman 45-27
Last meeting: Nation Ford won 43-36 (2016)
Key players: NFHS - Soph. RB Nathan Mahaffey, Jr. WR Caleb Starnes, Sr. DB Jamarious Sellers. FMHS - Sr. ATH Bartow Keller, Jr. LB Lawrence Adams, Jr. DL Mel Plankenhorn.
Need to know: Nation Ford has won three of the last four after the Yellow Jackets took the series’ first seven meetings. The Yellow Jackets are 4-1 at their renovated Bob Jones Stadium, while the Falcons have won three of their four games on the road this season. Both teams are in the playoffs already so this game will determine seeding. Two things Fort Mill needs to address to get a win against Nation Ford: the Yellow Jackets have rushed for less than 100 yards in each of their last two games and turned the ball over eight total times in those same contests. Fix both of those and Fort Mill has a shot to climb the Region 4-5A seeding ladder.
Clover at Boiling Springs
Last week: Clover lost to Rock Hill 24-13; Boiling Springs beat Spartanburg 21-20
Last meeting: Boiling Springs won 42-10 (2016)
Key players: CHS - Sr. OL Peyton Webster, Soph. LB Shon Brown, Sr. RB Semaj Lakin. BSHS - Sr. LB Graham Derrick, Sr. OL Dylan Brock, Sr. OL Alex Deel.
Need to know: Both teams already completed their region slates, giving this game a weird feel. Boiling Springs’ attention - at least its fans - will certainly be split between the action in Clover and the action over off I-85 where the other four Region 3-5A teams are playing. Boiling Springs needs Byrnes and Gaffney to win or the Bulldogs’ season is over. With the Blue Eagles already eliminated from playoff contention, interesting to see what coach Brian Lane’s approach is to this game; as Clover continues to build toward the future will even more young guys play Friday night?
York at South Pointe
Last week: York beat Lancaster 46-14; South Pointe beat Richland Northeast 61-3
Last meeting: South Pointe won 42-7 (2016)
Key players: YCHS - Sr. LB/RB J.T. Sanders, Sr. OL Cody Thomas, Jr. LB Brian Phillip. SPHS - Jr. RB Joe Ervin, Sr. OL Jaydon Collins, Jr. LB Savion White.
Need to know: York’s front seven has been great through nine games, leading the area in sacks (37). But to have any chance of corralling South Pointe scramble master Derion Kendrick, the Cougars’ front will need its secondary to stick to Stallion receivers like glue. South Pointe has won four of the last five against York and will make it another victory Friday night if the Cougars don’t start fast. The Stallions have won the first quarter 90-24 this season, compared to York’s 69-50 scoring advantage after 12 minutes. Bobby Carroll’s team trailed in the first quarters of each of its last two game and can’t afford a repeat of that against South Pointe.
Lancaster at Ridge View
Last week: Lancaster lost to York 46-14; Ridge View beat Westwood 28-3
Last meeting: Ridge View won 29-26 (2016)
Key players: LHS - Sr. OL Keavius Barnes, Sr. QB Kemarkio Cloud, Jr. WR Christian Woodard. RVHS - Sr. DT Damian Daley, Sr. RB Tyler Mitchell, Sr. ATH Walyn Napper.
Need to know: the Bruins aren’t out of it yet and a win against Ridge View would give them a great shot at making the playoffs. Lancaster had its two best rushing performances of the season the last two Fridays against South Pointe and York and lost by a combined 91-24 tally. Another 300-yard-plus effort from the Bruins might mean better results against the Blazers, who have won five straight in this series.
Fairfield Central at Indian Land
Last week: Fairfield Central beat Chester 34-24; Indian Land lost to Camden 31-17
Last meeting: Fairfield Central won 39-8 (2016)
Key players: FCHS - Sr. LB/FB Dorian Glenn, Soph. WR Montavious Thompson, Sr. OL Treshawn Belton. ILHS - Fr. ATH Brandon Britton, Jr. LB Alex Murphy, Jr. LB Robbie Csuhta.
Need to know: the Griffins’ ability to bludgeon opponents with their strength, up front defensively and in the run game offensively, was fully displayed last week against Chester. Will youthful Indian Land be able to withstand a similar assault? Hard to say, though Indian Land does have a pair of linebackers, Robbie Csuhta and Nico Starcher, that like to hit. The Warriors have improved this year and are positioning themselves to be dangerous in the coming years, especially at the skill positions, but it’s hard to see Horatio Blades’ crew beating a surging Fairfield Central Friday night.
Great Falls at Lewisville
Last week: Great Falls lost to Lamar 61-6; Lewisville lost to Timmonsville 36-28
Last meeting: Lewisville won 58-0 (2016)
Key players: GFHS - Jr. ATH Trent Isenhower, Sr. OL Cody Spires, Sr. OL/DL Artez Blackmon; LHS - Sr. DB Chase Yoder, Sr. LB/OL Jaylen McFadden, Sr. ATH Mikial Fourney.
Need to know: Lewisville has won six out of seven in this series. After consecutive losses to Lamar and Timmonsville, it’s safe to say that a banged up and annoyed bunch of Lions will be fired up to take it out on winless rival Great Falls Friday.
