Northwestern TD with 25 seconds left beats Rock Hill, wins share of region

More Videos 0:49 James Martin, Jamario Holley talk about Northwestern’s last-second region title win Pause 3:17 Moose and McCormick break down Rock Hill-Northwestern rivalry game 3:10 Moose and McCormick: York-South Pointe features 2 of area’s best players, best teams 3:44 Knowledge Park officials give latest update on business tenants, indoor sports arena 2:00 York fire displaces 8 kids, 4 adults 0:49 Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 0:40 Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 1:47 Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title 0:32 File video: Shooting victim found in car in Rock Hill 2:28 Nurse in Nashville sings to dying patient Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

James Martin, Jamario Holley talk about Northwestern’s last-second region title win Jamario Holley and his coach James Martin talked about Northwestern’s region championship, courtesy of Holley’s 44-yard TD catch with 25 seconds left against Rock Hill Oct. 27, 2017. Jamario Holley and his coach James Martin talked about Northwestern’s region championship, courtesy of Holley’s 44-yard TD catch with 25 seconds left against Rock Hill Oct. 27, 2017. Bret McCormick bmccormick@heraldonline.com

Jamario Holley and his coach James Martin talked about Northwestern’s region championship, courtesy of Holley’s 44-yard TD catch with 25 seconds left against Rock Hill Oct. 27, 2017. Bret McCormick bmccormick@heraldonline.com