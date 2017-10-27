High school football roundup: Fairfield Central edges Indian Land 14-13 in OT

The Fairfield Central Griffins edged the Indian Land Warriors 14-13 in overtime in a Region 4-3A contest at Indian Land Friday night.
The Griffins broke a scoreless tie in the fourth period to make it 6-0. Indian Land tied the count at 6-6 to send it into overtime.
Fairfield is 7-3 overall and 4-0 in the region, while Indian Land is 2-8 overall and 1-3 in region play.
On deck: Both Fairfield Central and Indian Land will be in the playoffs next week. Fairfield Central will host a first-round game as the region champion. Indian Land will be on the road as the fourth seed from the region.
Boiling Springs 58, Clover 17
The Boiling Springs Bulldogs raced to a 23-0 lead after one quarter and routed the Clover Blue Eagles 58-17 in a non-region game at Boiling Springs Friday night.
Quarterback Dawson Taylor scored the first two touchdowns to give the Bulldogs a 13-0 lead. John Bushong’s 35-yard field goal made it 16-0, and Nijae Thompson’s 85-yard punt return upped the count to 23-0.
After Nick Sciba kicked a field goal for Clover, Boiling Springs tacked on two more touchdowns for a 36-3 halftime advantage. Taylor passed to Kamal Desor for 41 yards for the first one, and then teamed up with him again for 59 yards on the second one.
The Bulldogs added three touchdowns in the third quarter to stretch its advantage to 58-3. The first came on a 72-yard run by Thompson. Taylor found Patrick Smith for a three-yard touchdown on the Bulldogs' next possession. On the ensuing drive by Clover, Thompson picked off Garrett Miller and returned it 53 yards for the score and a 58-3 lead.
Clover scored the game's final two touchdowns, a 22-yard pass from Miller to Jaylin Lane and an 18-yard run by Aaron Lee.
Clover ends its season with a 3-7 record, while Boiling Springs finishes at 6-4.
Ridge View 35, Lancaster 17
Ridge View overcame a slow first quarter to defeat Lancaster 35-17 in a Region 3-4A game Friday night at Ridge View.
The Blazers qualified for the state playoffs, which start next Friday. Lancaster will not make the playoffs.
Ridge View’s record improved to 7-3, 3-2 in the region. Lancaster fell to 3-7, 1-4.
No one scored until 2:19 was left in the first quarter. Nick Lawyer of Ridge View kicked a 24-yard field goal to give the Blazers a 3-0 lead. Ridge View notched another field goal early in the second quarter to make the score 6-0.
Lancaster came back with a field goal, also in the second quarter, to make the score 6-3.
Ridge View added a touchdown in the second quarter. The Blazers opted for a two-point conversion, which they made. At the half, the score was 14-3.
Ridge View added a touchdown and extra point and, at the end of the third quarter, the Blazers’ led 21-3. Lancaster scored a touchdown and added an extra point in the fourth quarter to make the score 21-10.
Ridge View marched for two more touchdowns in the final quarter to make the score 35-10, before Lancaster added a late touchdown and extra point to make the score 35-17.
Compiled by Sam Copeland and Cliff Harrington
