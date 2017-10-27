Lewisville ends regular season with rivalry thrashing of Great Falls

With losses in each of its last two games against strong Region 2-A teams, Lewisville came out swinging to lock up a 7-3 regular season record. The Lions head into the playoffs following a 54-0 win against long-time rival Great Falls on Friday night.
But all eyes will now be on next week as the Lions gear up for a postseason run.
“We’re going to Wagener, they’re 8-2 and have the best team they’ve had in several years,” head coach Will Mitchell said. “We’re going to have to be road warriors now.”
Senior running back Quentin Sanders continued his impressive season with another wild night on the ground as he led a talented group of 12th graders to a rivalry win on Senior Night in their last home game. He led the way with 205 all-purpose yards, including 149 on just 11 carries with three touchdowns. He added 56 receiving yards on just two catches. Sanders finished the regular season with 1,370 rushing yards and 18 TDs.
“We just have to work a little harder,” Sanders said about the playoffs. “Next week we have to stand our ground and get back to business.”
Turning point
Leading only 6-0 with three minutes left in the first quarter, Great Falls’ Kelton Talford picked off Lewisville QB Rhett Cox at the Red Devils’ six-yard line to give his team the ball. But Great Falls quickly fumbled to give the Lions back the ball at the four-yard line. One play later, Cox redeemed himself when he scored on a 4-yard rush, and Lewisville never looked back.
Critical
Lewisville forced five turnovers, including three fumbles and two interceptions. Quinton Wallace led the Lions with a fumble recovery and interception.
Star contributors
Cox finished 12-for-20 with 206 yards through the air and one touchdown and one interception. He added 62 rushing yards on just five carries with three touchdowns.
“We never lost to Great Falls and that was one our goals throughout high school,” Cox said. “We finished undefeated at home this year and we capped it off nice to get ready for the playoffs.”
Johnny Courtney was a key figure for the Lions as well with 45 yards on three catches, including a 25-yard TD catch where he showed some impressive spin moves. He added 25 yards on the ground.
“My hat’s off to the seniors,” head coach Will Mitchell said. “I told them they could leave a special legacy tonight. They just finished their careers never losing to Great Falls, and also finished undefeated at home their senior year. Those are two things nobody can take away from you, regardless of what happens down the road.”
On deck
Lewisville will face Wagener-Salley (8-2) on the road on Nov. 3 in the first round of the 1A state playoffs.
Box score
Lewisville 54, Great Falls 0
Great Falls;0;0;0;0 - 0
Lewisville;13;27;14;0 - 54
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
LHS - Quentin Sanders 14-yard run (2-pt failed), 7:00
LHS - Rhett Cox 4-yard run (PAT good), 1:30
Second quarter
LHS - Cox 38-yard run (PAT good), 9:26
LHS - Sanders 48-yard run (PAT good), 6:52
LHS - Chase Yoder 40-yard interception (PAT good), 5:02
LHS - Sanders 20-yard run (PAT miss), 1:28
Third quarter
LHS - Cox 7-yard run (Sanders 2-pt run), 9:22
LHS - Johnny Courtney 25-yard pass from Cox (2-pt failed), 0:37
Fourth quarter
TEAM STATISTICS
GFHS;LHS
First downs;2;15
Rushes-yards;25-15;20-256
Passing; 0-7-1;12-20-1
Passing yards;0;204
Fumbles-lost;3-3;0-0
Penalties-yards;2-15;8-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING LHS: Quentin Sanders 11-149; Johnny Courtney 2-25; Rhett Cox 5-62; Ka’Mari Davis 2-20. GFHS: Cody Spires 10-13; Gage Spinks 8-(-4); Dustin Smith 4-5; Scott Blackmon 2-3; Kaleb Funderburk 1-(-2).
PASSING LHS: Rhett Cox 12-20-1, 204 yards. GFHS: Kaleb Funderburk 0-7-1, 0 yards.
RECEIVING LHS: Johnny Courtney 3-45; Demetric Hardin 2-41; Mikial Fourney 3-31; Quentin Sanders 2-56; Brayden Lee 1-18. GFHS:
RECORDS Lewisville 7-3 (2-2 A Region II); Great Falls 0-9 (0-4 A Region II).
