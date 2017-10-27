More Videos

    South Pointe ended York's eight-game winning streak and clinched the Region 3-4A title Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 in Rock Hill. Check out highlights from the nationally-ranked Stallions' 10th straight win.

High School Football

South Pointe handles York to claim another region title

By Brian Wilmer And Herald correspondent

October 27, 2017 11:11 PM

ROCK HILL

South Pointe’s Region 3-4A title game Friday night at York may not have been a work of art, but the result was worthy of display in the Stallions’ gallery.

Stallions quarterback Derion Kendrick threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more on Senior Night, as South Pointe held off a furious York rally in the game’s final quarter to win, 41-27, and claim another region title.

“It’s a process,” said South Pointe coach Strait Herron after the game. “It’s a long season, and we divide it up into three parts. Now, we’re into the third part, in the playoffs. We’ve gotta come out next week and really prepare to get better.”

South Pointe (10-0, 5-0 Region 3-4A) jumped on the board quickly, going eight plays in a minute and 35 seconds to take a 7-0 lead on a 38-yard toss from Kendrick to Ty Good. Kendrick ran one in from three yards out on the next possession to stretch the lead to 14-0.

York saw a possession stall deep in its own zone early in the second quarter, and the punt was blocked and recovered for a South Pointe touchdown by Deangelo Huskey. Joe Ervin ran 14 yards to pay dirt on South Pointe’s next possession to stretch the margin to 28-0.

York (8-2, 4-1) cracked the scoreboard late in the first half with an eight-play, 80-yard drive in 2:36. Tanner McKinney found Ethan Mitchell on a low toss in the right side of the end zone to cut the lead to 28-7.

The lead would swell to 35-7 late in the third, as Kendrick connected with Scott Robinson on a three-yard touchdown throw. Kendrick took a speed sweep 25 yards to the end zone to cap his club’s scoring, doing so in the middle of a breakout quarter by York’s J.T. Sanders.

Sanders scored three touchdowns on his team’s final four possessions, tallying runs of 23, two and five yards to keep his team in the game. The bruising senior took on an added workload after a player left the team and another went down to injury earlier in the evening.

“J.T. played extremely well. He ran the ball hard,” said York coach Bobby Carroll.

South Pointe and York both advance to host playoff games next week. Herron stressed that the close game would help him prepare his club. “I think our kids will be more hungry and our coaches will be more hungry to do a better job next week,” Herron said.

The result left Carroll with a warning for any teams who may take South Pointe lightly heading into the postseason.

“They’re the easiest team in the world to prepare for, but the hardest team to stop, because of their players,” Carroll said. “We were calling their plays, but if you can’t tackle number 1 (Kendrick) and number 3 (Steve Gilmore), you’re in trouble.”

Turning point

The blocked punt early in the second quarter stretched the Stallions’ lead to 21 points. York saw its next possession end on downs after 12 plays, and the Stallions proceeded to go 97 yards on 11 plays.

Critical

South Pointe committed 16 penalties for 152 yards on the evening, with a handful of personal fouls. Herron stressed the need for better discipline and attention to detail from his team in next week’s preparation.

The Stallions largely neutralized York star Ladarius Allison, holding the junior wideout to two catches for minus-nine yards and three carries for 14 yards.

Star contributions

Kendrick carried 13 times for 145 yards in the game, running for two scores. The senior star also had a solid night through the air, completing 10 of 14 passes for 170 yards and two more scores. Ervin carried 11 times for 86 yards and a touchdown for South Pointe. B.T. Potter continues to be a weapon on special teams, as York started every possession not gained by a turnover at its own 20.

Sanders had an incredible night for York. The senior racked up 226 yards on 28 carries and scored three times. Stephen Oglesby shared the load, carrying 22 times for 121 yards before leaving with an injury. York carried 57 times for just over 360 yards on the evening.

On deck

Both schools will host playoff games next week. York will host the third seed from Region 4-4A, Airport. South Pointe will host the fourth seed from the same region, Midland Valley. Both games are scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start.

Box score

South Pointe 41, York 27

York 0;7;0;20;-; 27

South Pointe 14;14;7;6;-; 41

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

SP – Ty Good 38 pass from Derion Kendrick (B.T. Potter kick) 10:25

SP – Kendrick 3 run (Potter kick) 5:03

Second quarter

SP – Deangelo Huskey blocked punt recovery (Potter kick) 10:32

SP – Joe Ervin 14 run (Potter kick) 3:02

Y – Ethan Mitchell 5 pass from Tanner McKinney (Beck Johnston kick) :26.1

Third quarter

SP – Scott Robinson, Jr. 3 pass from Kendrick (Potter kick) 1:56

Fourth quarter

Y – J.T. Sanders 23 run (Johnston kick) 9:34

SP – Kendrick 25 run (kick blocked) 7:31

Y – Sanders 2 run (Johnston kick) 5:21

Y – Sanders 5 run (conversion failed) 1:33

RECORDS: York 8-2 (4-1 Region 3-4A), South Pointe 10-0 (5-0).

