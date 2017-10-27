South Pointe handles York to claim another region title

More Videos 0:49 James Martin, Jamario Holley talk about Northwestern’s last-second region title win Pause 0:25 Nafo coach Michael Allen, after Falcons win Milltown Showdown 3:44 Knowledge Park officials give latest update on business tenants, indoor sports arena 0:49 Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 1:47 Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title 1:42 Sheriff: woman murdered in North Carolina, dumped in York County 1:27 First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 3:25 Rock Hill mayor candidates Gettys, Roddey debate city finances, other issues 0:47 Panthers' Trai Turner un-boxes LSU swag. says he has the best hook-up. 2:36 Chester County officials push for sidewalk at site where child saved sister 2 years ago Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch: South Pointe's first half blitz floors York South Pointe ended York's eight-game winning streak and clinched the Region 3-4A title Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 in Rock Hill. Check out highlights from the nationally-ranked Stallions' 10th straight win. South Pointe ended York's eight-game winning streak and clinched the Region 3-4A title Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 in Rock Hill. Check out highlights from the nationally-ranked Stallions' 10th straight win. Iquan Toland

