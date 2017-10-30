Local CFB players roundup: QBs Rudolph, Ruff and the Wells brothers excel

Rogan Wells, Valdosta State - the former Fort Mill QB ran for four touchdowns in the Blazers’ 42-14 win over Florida Tech Saturday. Wells scored his second TD as time expired in the first half, giving Valdosta a 14-7 lead at the break, and he added one each in the third and fourth quarters. He finished with 76 yards rushing (99 initially but 23 lost on sacks) and also threw the ball well, completing 16-of-27 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception. Wells’ 238 yards through the air was a career-high and he earned player of the week and freshman of the week honors from the Gulf South Conference for his efforts.
What a night for Rogan Wells! This is only one of his four rushing touchdowns! pic.twitter.com/3oGmzuQgvC— VSU Football Film (@VSUfilm) October 29, 2017
Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State - Northwestern’s Rudolph produced a strong performance as the Cowboys beat West Virginia 50-39 on the road. Rudolph completed 20-of-34 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception. Rudolph also had a 1-yard TD run late in the first quarter.
Detorien Rawlinson, William Penn (Iowa) - Rawlinson returned an interception 31 yards for a touchdown during the third quarter of William Penn’s 42-29 loss to Benedictine (Kans.), the No. 12 team in NAIA football. Rawlinson made four tackles and his pick-six pulled the Statesmen to within two points, 21-19. William Penn’s upset bid fell short but Rawlinson, the true freshman from York, now has 20 tackles and two interceptions in his first season of college football.
Josh Wilkes, Butler Community College (Kans.) - Wilkes, the sophomore receiver from South Pointe, caught three passes for 92 yards and a touchdown in the Grizzlies’ 48-19 win over Ellsworth Community College (Iowa). Wilkes’ 28-yard catch opened the scoring for Butler.
Nick Sturgill, Walsh (Ohio) - the former York Cougar made 11 tackles and forced a fumble during the Cavaliers’ 39-21 loss to Ohio Dominican in NCAA Division II action. Sturgill also broke up a pass. The sophomore linebacker is Walsh’s second-leading tackler.
Greg Ruff, Newberry - the redshirt freshman from South Pointe rushed for 95 yards and threw for two touchdowns but the Wolves fell 44-20 to Wingate. Newberry spotted the Bulldogs a 21-0 lead before Ruff came off the bench to spark the Wolves.
Rylan Wells, Jacksonville - Fort Mill Yellow Jacket was part of a powerful Dolphins’ rushing attack in a 54-48 double OT win over Campbell. Wells ran 19 times for 99 yards -- a total lowered to 73 by sack yardage -- and a touchdown, part of 473 Jacksonville rushing yards. Wells completed 5-of-15 passes for 110 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, and also punted four times for a 38-yard average with one kick downed inside the 20-yard line.
Daurice Simpson, Fullerton College (Calif.) - Simpson, a sophomore from York, caught five passes for 80 yards and a touchdown during the Hornets’ 56-10 win over Palomar in California junior college football last weekend. Simpson also returned a pair of kickoffs for 44 total yards. He’s got 16 catches for 279 yards in six games this season.
Jae’Vion Matthews, Georgia Military College - York’s Matthews made five tackles, broke up a pass and returned a kickoff 23 yards during the Bulldogs’ 42-12 junior college football win over Arkansas Baptist.
Shuler Littleton, Campbell - the Camels racked up over 400 yards of offense and 48 points in a loss to Jacksonville. Littleton, from York, started at left tackle, his ninth start this season.
Other locals’ performances
Beau Nunn, Appalachian State - Appalachian State fell to a surprise 30-27 double OT loss to UMass, with Nunn starting at right tackle. The senior from York has started all eight games this season and has 36 starts during his four years in Boone, N.C.
Malik Williams, Appalachian State - Chester’s Williams caught one pass for a three-yard gain during the Mountaineers’ loss to UMass.
Reubyn Walker, Benedict - Walker made a tackle as Benedict beat Albany State (Ga.) 17-12.
Antonio Dawkins, Bluefield College (W.Va.) - Dawkins, from Fort Mill, made a tackle and broke up a pass as the Rams beat Union (Ky.) 17-7.
Anthony Johnson, Buffalo - Akron kept the former South Pointe star out of the end zone and beat Buffalo 21-20. Johnson had six catches for 61 yards.
Jamah Mitchell, Campbell - Northwestern grad made a tackle during the Camels’ loss to Jacksonville.
Wally Wilmore, The Citadel - Wilmore made three tackles as the Bulldogs beat VMI 21-3.
Russell Hubbs, The Citadel - Northwestern’s Hubbs notched three tackles, with one for a loss and a half sack.
Brandon Plyler, Concord (W.Va.) - Plyler, the former Fort Mill receiver, caught a pass for eight yards during the Mountain Lions’ 44-14 loss to West Liberty.
Chris Bouyer, East Tennessee State - junior from Northwestern made seven assisted tackles during the Bucs’ 31-24 loss to Wofford.
Donovan Perryman, Furman - sophomore linebacker from Rock Hill High had four tackles as the Paladins improved to 6-3 with a win over Western Carolina.
Andrew Komornik, Gardner-Webb - Nation Ford product punted four times for a 30-yard average with a long of 44 and one kick downed inside the 20-yard line. Komornik also notched a tackle, his third of the season.
Jerry Howard, Georgia Tech - Northwestern’s Howard ran the ball three times for 19 yards and caught a pass for 15 yards during the Yellow Jackets’ 24-10 loss to Clemson. The true freshman is averaging 8.4 yards per carry in five games.\
Thailand Adams, Lenoir-Rhyne - former Rock Hill Bearcat returned a pair of kickoffs for eight yards during the Bears’ loss to UNC Pembroke.
Dijuan Ussery, Missouri Western - senior from Nation Ford had four catches for 84 yards during Missouri Western’s 34-24 loss to Washburn.
Shoulda been an @espn #SCtop10 @GriffonFootball pic.twitter.com/JyXBCODhaK— Max Griffon (@gogriffons) October 29, 2017
Josh McCoy, N.C. Central - McCoy, the former York Cougar, caught a pass for 18 yards as the Eagles smashed Delaware State 42-14.
Nick McCloud, N.C. State - DB from South Pointe made four tackles and broke up a pass but the Wolfpack lost 35-14 at Notre Dame.
Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State - Rock Hill High receiver had four catches for 61 yards during the Aggies’ 37-21 loss to Arkansas State.
Ark State @ New Mexico State catch that healed the lame! Watch lady on crutches #espn #ncaafootball #howlYes #CollegeGameDay #nmsu pic.twitter.com/s3cyNyDebs— Stacy (@hogs4stacy) October 29, 2017
Manny McCord, Newberry - Indian Land’s McCord caught two passes for 50 yards during the Wolves’ loss to Wingate.
Markell Castle, Newberry - Castle, the standout receiver from York, caught four passes for 47 yards but couldn’t prevent Newberry from losing to Wingate.
Rondreas Truesdale, Newberry - Indian Land product made three tackles for the Wolves during their Wingate loss.
Tony Gaston, Newberry - against Wingate, Gaston, the former Lewisville Lion, made an assisted tackle.
Darryl Foster, Newberry - linebacker f rom Chester made three solo tackles against Wingate.
Dakota Mozingo, Newberry - South Pointe’s Mozingo started at center for the Wolves and even made a tackle on one of his team’s offensive turnovers.
Shea Rodgers, Newberry - Rodgers, from Indian Land, punted seven times for a 42-yard average, with a long of 70, against Wingate.
Riley Hilton, Presbyterian - tight end from Nation Ford caught two passes for five yards but the Blue Hose was shut out for the second week in a row in a 28-0 loss to Kennesaw State.
Quan Caldwell, South Carolina State - Chester Cyclone caught five balls for 43 yards but the Bulldogs slumped to a second straight loss, falling 28-20 to Howard.
Treyvon Edwards, South Carolina State - redshirt sophomore from Rock Hill High returned a kickoff 17 yards against Howard.
Cole Martin, Stetson - Nation Ford’s Martin got some playing time during the Hatters’ 48-7 loss to San Diego, completing 7-of-12 passes for 80 yards.
Jay Hood, Wingate - Lancaster product caught two passes in the Bulldogs’ 44-20 win over Newberry.
Kendrick Hicks, Wingate - true freshman linebacker from Rock Hill High notched two tackles as the Bulldogs knocked off Newberry.
Dachon Witherspoon, Winston-Salem State - linebacker from Northwestern made a tackle during the Rams’ 27-21 overtime win against Shaw.
Terrance Morris, Wofford - Chester grad made five tackles and recorded a sack and a QB hurry during Wofford’s 31-24 win over ETSU. Morris also returned a kickoff nine yards.
Lee Wright, Youngstown State - linebacker from York made seven tackles as the Penguins’ fell to a fourth straight loss, 35-0 to Illinois State.
Comments