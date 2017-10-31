Interactive: which 10 teams finished the 2017 HS football regular season without a loss?

Ten undefeateds entered last weekend hoping to clinch unblemished regular seasons and all 10 succeeded, all in blowout fashion. South Pointe’s 41-27 win over York, winners of eight in a row before Friday, was the closest scoreline of the 10 games.
Check out the teams that traversed the regular season without a loss:
The 10 undefeated teams enter the postseason in four classifications (every 2A team has lost at least once). South Pointe and Chapman are bothe defending state champs and definite favorites to repeat in their classifications. How many of the undefeated teams do you think will win state titles in December?
Let us know what you think:
Comments