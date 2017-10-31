Nation Ford’s Skyler DeLong
Nation Ford’s Skyler DeLong Bret McCormick

High School Football

Tri-County players of the week: 10 locals recognized for Friday performances

By Bret McCormick

bmccormick@heraldonline.com

October 31, 2017 1:53 PM

4A, 5A schools

Offensive player of the week: Derion Kendrick, South Pointe - senior QB completed 9-of-14 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns and ran the ball 13 times for 146 yards and two more scores during the Stallions’ win over York.

Nominated: J.T. Sanders, York; Ben Tuipulotu, Nation Ford; Dustin Noller, Northwestern; Logan McFadden, Rock Hill.

Offensive lineman: Dorian Jamison, South Pointe - junior lineman graded 94 percent with seven big-time blocks, two pancakes and zero sacks allowed against York.

Nominated: Cody Thomas, York.

Defensive player: Deylajure Addison, Northwestern - Addison made 12 tackles (four solo efforts), broke up four passes and recovered a fumble during the Trojans’ win over Rock Hill.

Nominated: Michael Peterson, Nation Ford; Narii Gaither, Rock Hill; Tahj Reid-Stanley, York.

Defensive lineman: Jalen Pickett-Hicks, South Pointe - senior recorded 12 tackles and a sack against York.

Nominated: Joc Davis, Nation Ford.

Special teams: Skyler DeLong, Nation Ford - Alabama committed senior hit six punts for a 43.7-yard average against Fort Mill, with two kicks downed inside the 20. DeLong also hit 3-of-4 kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks.

Nominated: N/A

1A, 2A, 3A schools

Offensive player of the week: Quentin Sanders, Lewisville - senior had 11 carries for 146 yards and three touchdowns against Great Falls, and also caught two passes for 62 more yards.

Nominated: Kalab Haven, Andrew Jackson.

Offensive lineman: Jake Locklear, Indian Land - senior graded 94 percent with seven knockdown blocks, two pancakes and zero sacks allowed during the Warriors’ overtime loss to Fairfield Central.

Nominated: Wesley Williamson, Lewisville.

Defensive player: Hunter Brown, Andrew Jackson - Brown made 13 tackles, including 10 solos, and recorded three tackles-for-loss during the Vols’ loss to Buford.

Nominated: Chase Yoder, Lewisville; Dorian Williams, Indian Land.

Defensive lineman: Josh Belk, Lewisville - senior committed to Clemson made 12 tackles, with five for a loss, and forced two fumbles during the Lions’ rivalry win over Great Falls.

Nominated: Alex Murphy, Indian Land.

Special teams: Brandon Dickerson, Indian Land - Dickerson averaged a 41-yard net gain on punts against Fairfield Central, with three of his kicks downed inside the 20-yard line.

Nominated: Ryan Graddy, Lewisville.

