After spending training camp with the Green Bay Packers, former South Pointe standout Montay Crockett has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad.
After spending training camp with the Green Bay Packers, former South Pointe standout Montay Crockett has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. GEORGIA SOUTHERN ATHLETICS
After spending training camp with the Green Bay Packers, former South Pointe standout Montay Crockett has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. GEORGIA SOUTHERN ATHLETICS

High School Football

Local NFL players roundup: Montay Crockett gets another shot at pro football

By Bret McCormick

bmccormick@heraldonline.com

October 31, 2017 3:48 PM

Montay Crockett’s NFL adventure isn’t over yet.

The former South Pointe Stallion and Georgia Southern receiver signed with Green Bay in May as an undrafted free agent, and spent the summer and training camp with the Packers before being released in early September. He bounced around the last two months, trying out with the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans before landing this week with the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad.

Crockett’s signing got Jacksonville to the league-mandated 10 players on its practice squad.

Read about what’s motivated Crockett during his quest to make an NFL roster.

Jadeveon Clowney, Houston - Clowney was an unblockable monster against Seattle on Sunday, finishing with four tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in the Texans’ 41-38 loss to the Seahawks. Pro Football Focus had Clowney down for seven QB hurries and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the former South Pointe Stallion rendered Seattle’s offensive game plan useless.

“We whiffed on 90,” Carroll told ESPN Radio. “We really didn’t handle him like we thought we would. He was on fire.”

Carroll said Seattle had identified Clowney’s side of the line as the one to attack, thinking he would play undisciplined and run himself upfield, out of the play. That didn’t happen, though, with Clowney recording three run stops, according to Pro Football Focus.

Benjamin Watson, Baltimore - Watson caught two passes for six yards, including a four-yard TD catch, during the Ravens’ 40-0 shellacking of Miami last Thursday. The former Northwestern Trojans’ scoring grab late in the second quarter -- his second of the season -- gave Baltimore a 20-0 halftime lead en route to a rout of the Dolphins.

Johnathan Joseph, Houston - Joseph, from Northwestern, made four tackles (three solos) during the Texans’ shootout loss to Seattle.

Cordarrelle Patterson, Oakland - Northwestern’s Patterson caught three passes for seven yards and returned a kickoff 43 yards but Oakland fell to a fourth loss in the last five games, losing 34-14 to surging Buffalo. Patterson started in place of Seth Roberts and played 88 percent of the offensive snaps but never really got involved as the Raiders struggled offensively.

Stephon Gilmore, New England - Gilmore missed New England’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers as he continues to recover from a concussion.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: young Indian Land team ready to face Emerald in 3A playoffs

    Indian Land coach Horatio Blades talks about the Warriors’ first round playoff road trip to Emerald on Nov. 3.

Watch: young Indian Land team ready to face Emerald in 3A playoffs

Watch: young Indian Land team ready to face Emerald in 3A playoffs 1:46

Watch: young Indian Land team ready to face Emerald in 3A playoffs
Watch: Lewisville’s Will Mitchell talks about first round playoff matchup 1:29

Watch: Lewisville’s Will Mitchell talks about first round playoff matchup
Watch: South Pointe's first half blitz floors York 3:15

Watch: South Pointe's first half blitz floors York

View More Video