High School Football

Hawgs of the Week: Locklear and Jamison came up huge

By Bret McCormick

bmccormick@heraldonline.com

November 01, 2017 9:16 PM

Jake Locklear, Indian Land - the senior lineman was huge in the Warriors’ near-upset of Fairfield Central last Friday, grading 94 percent with seven knockdown blocks, two pancake blocks and zero sacks allowed. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Locklear also played on defense, notching three tackles, with one for a loss, and blocking a field goal to send the game to overtime.

Dorian Jamison, South Pointe - the 6-foot-5, 305-pound junior tackle had “his best game of the year,” according to Stallions offensive line coach Mike Zapolnik. Against York, Jamison graded 94 percent with seven big-time blocks, two pancakes and no sacks surrendered. A huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Jamison contributed to South Pointe’s 250-yard-plus rushing effort.

