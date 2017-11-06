Local CFB players: pass-catchers reel in touchdowns

Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State – Rock Hill High’s Scott had a big game as New Mexico State beat Texas State 45-35. The senior receiver pulled in seven catches for 130 yards and a third quarter touchdown. Scott has 52 catches for 786 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games.
WATCH | Here's another look at @CoachNick_'s 22-yard strike to @J__Scott16 #AggieUp pic.twitter.com/37W9VTE8yN— NM State Football (@NMStateFootball) November 4, 2017
NMST WR Jaleel Scott #16 is the type of weapon NFL teams are looking for: 6-5 athlete w/ a large catch radius to highpoint and win over DBs. pic.twitter.com/4BzG5fhrUF— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) November 6, 2017
Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State – Northwestern’s Rudolph had a solid game against Oklahoma but couldn’t help the Cowboys beat their rival in the senior’s final Bedlam matchup. Rudolph completed 28-of-54 passes for 448 yards and five touchdowns, with two interceptions. He was sacked three times in the Cowboys’ second loss of the season.
Markell Castle, Newberry - York grad caught six passes for 110 yards but Newberry fell to Catawba 17-14. Castle topped 100 yards receiving for the ninth time in his career and fourth time this fall. He also moved into a tie for 10th all-time in school history in single-season receiving yards (756). The Wolves host Mars Hill in next week’s season finale.
Riley Hilton, Presbyterian – Nation Ford product caught two passes for 16 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown, during the Blue Hose’s 42-21 loss to FCS-ranked Monmouth. Hilton’s second quarter TD catch gave Presbyterian a 14-7 lead before Monmouth erupted for 21 points in the third. The touchdown was Hilton’s first of the season and second of his college career.
Jay Hood, Wingate - the Bulldogs improved to 9-0 with Hood, the former Lancaster Bruin, catching his sixth touchdown of the season in a 44-20 win over Limestone. The redshirt sophomore receiver caught two passes for 14 yards, including a seven-yard score late in the first quarter, as Wingate clinched the South Atlantic Conference championship.
Ali Shockley, North Greenville - true freshman defensive back from Northwestern recorded nine tackles and forced a fumble during the Crusaders’ 33-30 loss to Delta State. Shockley has 37 tackles in nine games.
Rogan Wells, Valdosta State - former Fort Mill Yellow Jacket completed 17-of-34 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns and rushed the ball 16 times for 91 yards during the Blazers’ 38-14 loss to West Alabama.
Andrew Komornik, Gardner-Webb – punter from Nation Ford hit nine punts during the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ 10-9 loss to Charleston Southern. Komornik averaged 40.7 yards per kick, with four downed inside the 20-yard line.
Wally Wilmore, The Citadel – Wilmore, the Northwestern grad, started at cornerback, made four solo tackles during the Bulldogs’ 31-19 loss to Western Carolina and also returned a kickoff 16 yards.
Lee Wright, Youngstown State – York Cougar made eight tackles, including one for a loss, and broke up two passes during the Penguins’ 66-24 blowout of Indiana State.
Other locals’ performances
Malik Williams, Appalachian State – true freshman from Chester caught one pass for a one-yard gain during the Mountaineers’ 52-45 loss to Louisiana-Monroe.
Beau Nunn, Appalachian State – senior right tackle from York started on the Mountaineers’ offensive line during their loss to Louisiana-Monroe.
Reubyn Walker, Benedict - Northwestern’s Walker made three tackles and forced a fumble as the Tigers closed out their regular season 7-2 with a 20-16 win over Kentucky State. Benedict finished 0-10 just two years ago.
Jamah Mitchell, Campbell – defensive tackle and former Northwestern Trojan made a tackle, including a half tackle-for-loss, during the Camels’ 42-28 win over Davidson.
Shuler Littleton, Campbell – York’s Littleton started at left tackle, helping Campbell QB Daniel Smith to a school record 289 rushing yards during the Camels’ 42-28 win over Davidson.
Russell Hubbs, The Citadel – Hubbs, another Citadel player from Northwestern, made a tackle during the Bulldogs’ loss to No. 24 FCS-ranked Western Carolina.
Brandon Plyler, Concord (W.Va.) - receiver from Fort Mill caught two passes for 50 yards during the Mountain Lions’ 35-0 loss to Fairmont State.
Chris Norman, Concord (W.Va.) - Fort Mill’s Norman started on the offensive line during his Senior Day, but couldn’t help Concord to victory against Fairmont State.
Corey Seargent, East Carolina – Seargent, the former Northwestern standout, returned to action after missing games with injury, making a tackle during the Pirates’ 52-27 loss to Houston.
Chris Bouyer, East Tennessee State – Northwestern’s Bouyer notched a pair of tackles as ETSU dropped VMI 24-6.
Daurice Simpson, Fullerton College (Calif.) - the top-ranked team in California junior college football beat Orange Coast 66-14 with Simpson, from York, making a 20-yard catch in the win.
Jae’Vion Matthews, Georgia Military College - York’s Matthews made two tackles, returned two punts for 27 total yards and returned three kickoffs 84 total yards (with a long of 48) during the Bulldogs’ 37-30 junior college football win over ASA Miami.
Jerry Howard, Georgia Tech – true freshman from Northwestern had two carries for seven yards during the Yellow Jackets’ 40-36 loss to Virginia.
Caliph Brice, Hutchinson Community College (Kans.) - Brice, the true freshman linebacker from Northwestern, made four tackles, including a half tackle-for-loss, during the Dragons’ loss to Fort Scott Community College.
Rylan Wells, Jacksonville – Wells completed 9-of-14 passes for 190 yards during the Dolphins’ 20-17 win over Valparaiso. Wells was limited running the ball for one of the few times this season as Valpo held him to negative-1 yard on 10 carries.
Dijuan Ussery, Missouri Western - Nation Ford’s Ussery caught a 40-yard pass during the Griffons’ 30-27 loss to Emporia State.
Shea Rodgers, Newberry - Rodgers, from Indian Land, hit 2-of-3 field goal attempts against Catawba, nailing a first quarter 49-yarder and a 34-yard effort later in the game. Rodgers also punted four times, averaging 39.8 yards, with one kick downed inside the 20-yard line.
Greg Ruff, Newberry - redshirt freshman QB from South Pointe completed 6-of-12 passes for 98 yards but only played the first half of the Wolves’ loss to Catawba because of injury.
Darryl Foster, Newberry - former Chester Cyclone linebacker made a pair of tackles during the Wolves’ loss to Catawba.
Rondreas Truesdale, Newberry - Indian Land’s Truesdale notched a tackle against Catawba.
Josh McCoy, North Carolina Central – York grad caught a pass for six yards during the Eagles’ 14-6 win over Hampton.
Nick McCloud, North Carolina State – sophomore cornerback from South Pointe made a tackle during the Wolfpack’s 38-31 loss to Clemson Saturday night.
Jordan Helms, North Greenville - Helms, from Nation Ford, caught a 14-yard pass during the Crusaders’ 33-30 loss to Delta State.
Quan Caldwell, South Carolina State – Chester’s Caldwell caught five passes for 43 yards during the Bulldogs’ 28-20 loss to Hampton.
Treyvon Edwards, South Carolina State – Rock Hill High grad returned a kickoff 17 yards during the Bulldogs’ loss to Howard.
Cole Martin, Stetson – Martin, from Nation Ford, completed 11-of-14 passes for 76 yards and an interception during the Hatters’ 24-6 loss to Butler.
Connor Schmitt, U.S. Coast Guard Academy - Schmitt, from Fort Mill, made a tackle during the Coast Guard Academy’s 44-16 loss to Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Detorien Rawlinson, William Penn (Iowa) - the former York Cougar Rawlinson made two tackles as William Penn beat Graceland 42-6 in NAIA football.
Kendrick Hicks, Wingate - freshman linebacker from Rock Hill High made six tackles during the Bulldogs’ win over Limestone.
Dachon Witherspoon, Winston-Salem State - Witherspoon made a tackle during the Rams’ 23-22 loss to Fayetteville State.
Terrance Morris, Wofford – linebacker from Chester made three tackles as the Terriers beat Chattanooga 24-21.
