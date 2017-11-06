Oklahoma defensive end D.J. Ward (87) moves in to sack Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Oklahoma won 62-52.
High School Football

Local CFB players: pass-catchers reel in touchdowns

By Bret McCormick

bmccormick@heraldonline.com

November 06, 2017 12:38 PM

Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State – Rock Hill High’s Scott had a big game as New Mexico State beat Texas State 45-35. The senior receiver pulled in seven catches for 130 yards and a third quarter touchdown. Scott has 52 catches for 786 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games.

Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State – Northwestern’s Rudolph had a solid game against Oklahoma but couldn’t help the Cowboys beat their rival in the senior’s final Bedlam matchup. Rudolph completed 28-of-54 passes for 448 yards and five touchdowns, with two interceptions. He was sacked three times in the Cowboys’ second loss of the season.

Markell Castle, Newberry - York grad caught six passes for 110 yards but Newberry fell to Catawba 17-14. Castle topped 100 yards receiving for the ninth time in his career and fourth time this fall. He also moved into a tie for 10th all-time in school history in single-season receiving yards (756). The Wolves host Mars Hill in next week’s season finale.

Riley Hilton, Presbyterian – Nation Ford product caught two passes for 16 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown, during the Blue Hose’s 42-21 loss to FCS-ranked Monmouth. Hilton’s second quarter TD catch gave Presbyterian a 14-7 lead before Monmouth erupted for 21 points in the third. The touchdown was Hilton’s first of the season and second of his college career.

Jay Hood, Wingate - the Bulldogs improved to 9-0 with Hood, the former Lancaster Bruin, catching his sixth touchdown of the season in a 44-20 win over Limestone. The redshirt sophomore receiver caught two passes for 14 yards, including a seven-yard score late in the first quarter, as Wingate clinched the South Atlantic Conference championship.

Ali Shockley, North Greenville - true freshman defensive back from Northwestern recorded nine tackles and forced a fumble during the Crusaders’ 33-30 loss to Delta State. Shockley has 37 tackles in nine games.

Rogan Wells, Valdosta State - former Fort Mill Yellow Jacket completed 17-of-34 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns and rushed the ball 16 times for 91 yards during the Blazers’ 38-14 loss to West Alabama.

Andrew Komornik, Gardner-Webb – punter from Nation Ford hit nine punts during the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ 10-9 loss to Charleston Southern. Komornik averaged 40.7 yards per kick, with four downed inside the 20-yard line.

Wally Wilmore, The Citadel – Wilmore, the Northwestern grad, started at cornerback, made four solo tackles during the Bulldogs’ 31-19 loss to Western Carolina and also returned a kickoff 16 yards.

Lee Wright, Youngstown State – York Cougar made eight tackles, including one for a loss, and broke up two passes during the Penguins’ 66-24 blowout of Indiana State.

Other locals’ performances

Malik Williams, Appalachian State – true freshman from Chester caught one pass for a one-yard gain during the Mountaineers’ 52-45 loss to Louisiana-Monroe.

Beau Nunn, Appalachian State – senior right tackle from York started on the Mountaineers’ offensive line during their loss to Louisiana-Monroe.

Reubyn Walker, Benedict - Northwestern’s Walker made three tackles and forced a fumble as the Tigers closed out their regular season 7-2 with a 20-16 win over Kentucky State. Benedict finished 0-10 just two years ago.

Jamah Mitchell, Campbell – defensive tackle and former Northwestern Trojan made a tackle, including a half tackle-for-loss, during the Camels’ 42-28 win over Davidson.

Shuler Littleton, Campbell – York’s Littleton started at left tackle, helping Campbell QB Daniel Smith to a school record 289 rushing yards during the Camels’ 42-28 win over Davidson.

Russell Hubbs, The Citadel – Hubbs, another Citadel player from Northwestern, made a tackle during the Bulldogs’ loss to No. 24 FCS-ranked Western Carolina.

Brandon Plyler, Concord (W.Va.) - receiver from Fort Mill caught two passes for 50 yards during the Mountain Lions’ 35-0 loss to Fairmont State.

Chris Norman, Concord (W.Va.) - Fort Mill’s Norman started on the offensive line during his Senior Day, but couldn’t help Concord to victory against Fairmont State.

Corey Seargent, East Carolina – Seargent, the former Northwestern standout, returned to action after missing games with injury, making a tackle during the Pirates’ 52-27 loss to Houston.

Chris Bouyer, East Tennessee State – Northwestern’s Bouyer notched a pair of tackles as ETSU dropped VMI 24-6.

Daurice Simpson, Fullerton College (Calif.) - the top-ranked team in California junior college football beat Orange Coast 66-14 with Simpson, from York, making a 20-yard catch in the win.

Jae’Vion Matthews, Georgia Military College - York’s Matthews made two tackles, returned two punts for 27 total yards and returned three kickoffs 84 total yards (with a long of 48) during the Bulldogs’ 37-30 junior college football win over ASA Miami.

Jerry Howard, Georgia Tech – true freshman from Northwestern had two carries for seven yards during the Yellow Jackets’ 40-36 loss to Virginia.

Caliph Brice, Hutchinson Community College (Kans.) - Brice, the true freshman linebacker from Northwestern, made four tackles, including a half tackle-for-loss, during the Dragons’ loss to Fort Scott Community College.

Rylan Wells, Jacksonville – Wells completed 9-of-14 passes for 190 yards during the Dolphins’ 20-17 win over Valparaiso. Wells was limited running the ball for one of the few times this season as Valpo held him to negative-1 yard on 10 carries.

Dijuan Ussery, Missouri Western - Nation Ford’s Ussery caught a 40-yard pass during the Griffons’ 30-27 loss to Emporia State.

Shea Rodgers, Newberry - Rodgers, from Indian Land, hit 2-of-3 field goal attempts against Catawba, nailing a first quarter 49-yarder and a 34-yard effort later in the game. Rodgers also punted four times, averaging 39.8 yards, with one kick downed inside the 20-yard line.

Greg Ruff, Newberry - redshirt freshman QB from South Pointe completed 6-of-12 passes for 98 yards but only played the first half of the Wolves’ loss to Catawba because of injury.

Darryl Foster, Newberry - former Chester Cyclone linebacker made a pair of tackles during the Wolves’ loss to Catawba.

Rondreas Truesdale, Newberry - Indian Land’s Truesdale notched a tackle against Catawba.

Josh McCoy, North Carolina Central – York grad caught a pass for six yards during the Eagles’ 14-6 win over Hampton.

Nick McCloud, North Carolina State – sophomore cornerback from South Pointe made a tackle during the Wolfpack’s 38-31 loss to Clemson Saturday night.

Jordan Helms, North Greenville - Helms, from Nation Ford, caught a 14-yard pass during the Crusaders’ 33-30 loss to Delta State.

Quan Caldwell, South Carolina State – Chester’s Caldwell caught five passes for 43 yards during the Bulldogs’ 28-20 loss to Hampton.

Treyvon Edwards, South Carolina State – Rock Hill High grad returned a kickoff 17 yards during the Bulldogs’ loss to Howard.

Cole Martin, Stetson – Martin, from Nation Ford, completed 11-of-14 passes for 76 yards and an interception during the Hatters’ 24-6 loss to Butler.

Connor Schmitt, U.S. Coast Guard Academy - Schmitt, from Fort Mill, made a tackle during the Coast Guard Academy’s 44-16 loss to Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Detorien Rawlinson, William Penn (Iowa) - the former York Cougar Rawlinson made two tackles as William Penn beat Graceland 42-6 in NAIA football.

Kendrick Hicks, Wingate - freshman linebacker from Rock Hill High made six tackles during the Bulldogs’ win over Limestone.

Dachon Witherspoon, Winston-Salem State - Witherspoon made a tackle during the Rams’ 23-22 loss to Fayetteville State.

Terrance Morris, Wofford – linebacker from Chester made three tackles as the Terriers beat Chattanooga 24-21.

