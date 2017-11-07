Tri-County Coaches Association picks 2017 players, coaches of the year

South Pointe QB Derion Kendrick needs to make room in the trophy cabinet again.
The Tri-County Coaches Association picked its players and coaches of the year Tuesday and Kendrick was named the group’s 4A, 5A schools offensive player of the year. Kendrick has completed over 70 percent of his passes for 1,943 yards, with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions, while also rushing for 734 yards and 10 more scores (2,677 yards, 32 TDs total).
Chester’s do-everything QB John Erby was named the 1A, 2A, 3A schools offensive player of the year, while Lewisville’s Jaylen McFadden was named defensive player of the year for that category. Headed into the second round of the 3A playoffs, Erby has 2,834 total yards of offense and 37 touchdowns and has also handled all of the Cyclones’ kicking duties. McFadden has 104 tackles, with 14 for a loss, three sacks, two pass break-ups and a fumble recovery through 11 games. He can add to those totals Friday against McCormick in the second round of the 1A playoffs.
Rock Hill’s Narii Gaither was selected the defensive player of the year for 4A, 5A schools. Gaither finished the regular season with 108 tackles, including 18 for a loss, five sacks, four pass break-ups, three QB hurries, an interception, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick.
Chester’s Victor Floyd, who has his team in the second round of the 3A state playoffs Friday against Chapman, was voted the 1A, 2A, 3A coach of the year, while Rock Hill’s Bubba Pittman, who helped the Bearcats overcome a 1-5 start to earn a first home playoff game since 2009, was selected the 4A, 5A coach of the year.
Tri-County players of the week (from Nov. 3 games)
4A, 5A schools
Offensive player of the week: Joe Ervin, South Pointe - junior had a big day running the ball against Midland Valley, piling up 173 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries, and also throwing a 1-yard touchdown pass.
Nominated: J.T. Sanders, York; Jordan Starkes, Northwestern.
Offensive lineman: Jaydon Collins, South Pointe - senior graded 92 percent against Midland Valley, recording four big-time blocks, four pancakes and allowing no sacks.
Nominated: Will Boggs, York.
Defensive player: Joc Davis, Nation Ford - senior linebacker made 14 tackles, with two for a loss, broke up a pass and returned a fumble 35 yards for a touchdown.
Nominated: Seth Wood, York; Jamari Currence, South Pointe; Caleb Ross, Northwestern.
Defensive lineman: Areon Walls, Northwestern - Walls made 12 tackles (six solo) and five tackles-for-loss during the Trojans’ blowout of Laurens last Thursday in the first round of the 5A state playoffs.
Nominated: Kyle Ersek, York.
Special teams: Justin Reese, South Pointe - senior defensive back returned a kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown against Midland Valley last Friday.
Nominated: N/A
1A, 2A, 3A schools
Offensive player of the week: John Erby, Chester - senior QB completed 20-of-28 passes for 423 yards and three touchdowns, and also ran the ball 24 times for 85 yards and another score in the 3A playoff victory over Powdersville.
Nominated: Rhett Cox, Lewisville.
Offensive lineman: Wyatt Tunall, Chester - junior tackle graded 92 percent with five knockdown blocks to help the Cyclones rack up nearly 700 yards of offense and 61 points in a playoff win against Powdersville.
Nominated: N/A
Defensive player: Jaylen McFadden, Lewisville - senior linebacker recorded 17 tackles (13 primary hits), with two for a loss during the Lions’ 1A playoff win last week.
Nominated: N/A
Defensive lineman: Mikial Fourney, Lewisville - senior made 10 tackles, with three for a loss, during the Lions’ playoff win at Wagener-Salley.
Nominated: N/A
Special teams: N/A
Nominated: N/A
