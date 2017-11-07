Local NFL players: Ben Watson has a busy afternoon

Ben Watson, Baltimore - Watson caught seven of the 10 passes thrown his direction for 41 yards during the Ravens’ 23-20 loss to Tennessee. The former Northwestern Trojan started and played 88 percent of the offensive snaps.
Jadeveon Clowney, Houston - Clowney made four tackles and recorded a sack during the Texans’ 20-14 loss to Indianapolis. South Pointe’s Clowney played all 66 defensive snaps.
Johnathan Joseph, Houston - former Northwestern Trojan had four tackles in the Texans’ loss to the Colts.
Cordarrelle Patterson, Oakland - Patterson, from Northwestern, returned a pair of kickoffs 61 total yards during the Raiders’ 27-24 win over Miami.
