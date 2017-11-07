Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson (82) catches a pass in front of Tennessee Titans cornerback Brice McCain (23) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 23-20.
Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson (82) catches a pass in front of Tennessee Titans cornerback Brice McCain (23) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 23-20. Wade Payne AP
Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson (82) catches a pass in front of Tennessee Titans cornerback Brice McCain (23) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 23-20. Wade Payne AP

High School Football

Local NFL players: Ben Watson has a busy afternoon

By Bret McCormick

bmccormick@heraldonline.com

November 07, 2017 2:35 PM

Ben Watson, Baltimore - Watson caught seven of the 10 passes thrown his direction for 41 yards during the Ravens’ 23-20 loss to Tennessee. The former Northwestern Trojan started and played 88 percent of the offensive snaps.

Jadeveon Clowney, Houston - Clowney made four tackles and recorded a sack during the Texans’ 20-14 loss to Indianapolis. South Pointe’s Clowney played all 66 defensive snaps.

Johnathan Joseph, Houston - former Northwestern Trojan had four tackles in the Texans’ loss to the Colts.

Cordarrelle Patterson, Oakland - Patterson, from Northwestern, returned a pair of kickoffs 61 total yards during the Raiders’ 27-24 win over Miami.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win

    Chester exploded offensively in the second half to beat Powdersville 61-28 in the first round of the South Carolina 3A football playoffs Nov. 3, 2017.

Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win

Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win 0:21

Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win
Watch: South Pointe's Joe Ervin talks about big game in playoff blowout 0:52

Watch: South Pointe's Joe Ervin talks about big game in playoff blowout
Watch: Mauldin D takes down Rock Hill High in 5A playoffs 1:57

Watch: Mauldin D takes down Rock Hill High in 5A playoffs

View More Video