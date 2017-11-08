Hawgs of the Week: Tunall and Boggs showed out in first round playoff games

Will Boggs, York - sophomore graded 94 percent with three knockdowns and zero sacks allowed during the Cougars’ first round 4A playoff blowout of Airport.
Boggs, the son of York offensive line coach John Boggs, is ranked in the top-5 in his grade academically and wants to study engineering after high school. He enjoys run-blocking the most, and made a key contribution on Shaq Harris’ 92-yard TD run against Airport.
Wyatt Tunall, Chester - junior tackle had a dominant performance in the Cyclones’ 61-28 win over Powdersville in the first round of the 3A state playoffs. Tunall graded 92 percent with five knockdown blocks, helping Chester gain just shy of 700 yards of offense.
This coming Friday against Chapman will be Tunall’s 31st career start. The junior, who has graded over 80 percent in 10 of his 11 games this season, is a scholar just like Boggs. Tunall is ranked in the top-20 of his class and has several college scholarship offers. Troy is the leader at the moment because of its engineering curriculum.
