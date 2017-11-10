Chester Cyclones’ season ends with 3A playoff loss to Chapman Panthers

The Chapman Panthers scored in every quarter and defeated the Chester Cyclones 55-25 in the second round of the 3A playoffs Friday night in Inman.
After the Cyclones took 7-0 lead on a 4-yard run by Pha’Leak Brown, Chapman ripped off 21 points to take a 21-7 lead midway through the second period.
Quarterback Colton Bailey got the first two scores on runs of 19 and 21 yards and D.J. Twitty capped the rally with a 19-yard scamper.
Chester fought back with a Zion Mills to John Erby pass that covered 30 yards and the Panthers’ lead was only 21-14.
Chapman scored twice to take a 35-14 lead. Bailey passed to Branlee Adams for the first one and Twitty plunged in from one yard out for the second score. Erby kicked a 35-yard field goal with 12 seconds left in the first half and Chapman led 35-17 at intermission.
Chapman opened the scoring in the second half when Bailey passed to Noah Twitty for a 42-17 advantage. Twitty added a 44-yard run to make it 49-17 late in the third period.
Bailey hooked up with Richard Tucker early in the fourth stanza for a 55-17 lead. Brown, who scored Chester’s first touchdown, rambled 73 yards with the final score of the game.
Chester finished the year at 9-3.
