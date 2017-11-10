Lewisville rallies for 24-22 overtime win at McCormick in 1A playoffs

The Lewisville rallied in the fourth period to tie the game, and then defeated the McCormick Chiefs 24-22 in overtime in the second round of the 1A playoffs Friday night.
After a scoreless first quarter, Mikial Fourney staked Lewisville to a 8-0 lead midway through the second period. McCormick rallied for two touchdowns to take a 16-8 lead at halftime.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, but Lewisville scored with four minutes remaining in the contest to tie it at 16-16.
The Lions got the ball first in the overtime session. They scored and added the crucial two-point conversion for a 24-16 lead. McCormick answered with a touchdown on its possession in overtime, but the Lions stopped the two-point try to preserve the win.
Lewisville improves to 9-3 and will play at Ridge Spring-Monetta next Friday night in the third round.
Comments