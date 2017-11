2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer Pause

2:25 The trailer for the newest 'Star Wars' movie is finally here

0:53 Northwestern High hosts celebration for renaming a section of S.C. 5 to honor veterans

1:17 Cheer for Children marks 25 years with Saturday event

0:49 Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments

1:18 Watch: 3 things Dave Friedman is keeping an eye on this Winthrop basjetball season

1:40 Nation Ford High School has two All-Americans

1:20 York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

1:53 Watch: immediate reaction to Fort Mill football coach Ed Susi’s resignation