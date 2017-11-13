Local CFB players: Anthony Johnson tops 1,000 yards receiving

Anthony Johnson, Buffalo - Johnson had another 100-yard-plus receiving game, grabbing two touchdown passes during the Bulls’ 38-28 win over Bowling Green last Wednesday. The former South Pointe Stallion caught his two TDs near the end of the first quarter, including a 69-yard bomb. Johnson finished with eight catches for 160 yards, taking him over 1,000 yards receiving for the season, one of just four Buffalo receivers to ever reach that mark. The redshirt junior has 63 catches on the season and his 1,048 yards rank fifth nationally in FBS.
Jackson to Johnson for the UB TD..,.Bulls take the 14-7 lead #UBhornsUP pic.twitter.com/V2BAF4FDp9— UB Football (@UBFootball) November 8, 2017
The next NFL WR from the @MACSports Anthony Johnson. Telling you guys early just like Corey Davis. @UBFootball pic.twitter.com/Ysgy9ZQehz— Dustin Fox (@DustinFox37) November 8, 2017
Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State - senior QB completed 25-of-31 passes for 376 yards and three touchdowns during the Cowboys’ 49-42 win over Iowa State. The former Northwestern Trojan’s TD pass with less than 4 minutes to play proved the game-winner. Rudolph leads all of FBS in passing yards (3,690), is tied for fourth in passing TDs (30) and third in QB rating (174.2).
Rogan Wells, Valdosta State - the Blazers closed their season with a 52-0 win over Shorter and Wells had a big game. The former Fort Mill Yellow Jacket completed 19-of-27 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns, and also fan for 39 yards and another score.
Markell Castle, Newberry - with former South Pointe QB Greg Ruff and fellow QB Nick Jones banged up and unable to run the team’s offense against Mars Hill, Newberry had to improvise. The Wolves used seven different players at QB without completing a pass, including Castle who ran for an 11-yard touchdown late in a 28-0 win that closed out the Wolves’ regular season. Castle ran the ball three times for 30 yards.
Daurice Simpson, Fullerton College (Calif.) - Simpson caught three passes for 58 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown, during the Hornets’ 55-17 win over Golden West in California junior college football. Simpson and Fullerton finished the regular season 10-0.
Caliph Brice, Hutchinson Community College (Kans.) - Brice made five tackles, including a half tackle-for-loss, and recovered a fumble during the Dragons’ 27-6 win over Dodge City.
Rylan Wells, Jacksonville - Wells completed 11-of-15 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown as the Dolphins edged Stetson 13-10. Wells, from Fort Mill, also had an excellent game punting, with four kicks averaging just short of 40 yards and three downed inside the 20-yard line.
Darryl Foster, Newberry - Chester’s Foster made eight tackles and recorded a QB hurry as the Wolves’ defense shut out Mar Hill 28-0.
Detorien Rawlinson, William Penn (Iowa) - York’s Rawlinson made six tackles, including 1.5 for a loss, during William Penn’s season-closing 33-14 win over Grand View.
Chris Norman, Concord (W.Va.) - Fort Mill’s Norman started at right guard as the Mountain Lions’ season concluded with a 36-15 loss to Urbana.
Other locals’ performances
Antonio Dawkins, Bluefield College - Fort Mill graduate made three tackles and broke up a pass during Bluefield’s 20-17 season-ending loss to Pikeville.
Josh Wilkes, Butler Community College (Kans.) - Wilkes, from South Pointe, made two catches for 13 yards during the Grizzlies’ 7-0 loss to Iowa Central.
Jamah Mitchell, Campbell - Northwestern’s Mitchell made four tackles in the Camels’ 45-10 loss to Drake, which closed out Campbell’s regular season.
Shuler Littleton, Campbell - York’s Littleton started at right tackle during Campbell’s loss to Drake.
Russell Hubbs, The Citadel - linebacker from Northwestern recorded a pair of tackles during The Citadel’s 45-20 loss to Furman.
Wally Wilmore, The Citadel - Northwestern grad Wilmore made a tackle during the Bulldogs’ 25-point loss to Furman.
Brandon Plyler, Concord (W.Va.) - the Fort Mill graduate caught a 14-yard pass during the Mountain Lions’ 36-15 loss to Urbana.
Ryan DeLuca, Furman - true freshman from Fort Mill ran the ball once for 13 yards during the Paladins’ blowout of The Citadel.
Chandler Kryst, Coastal Carolina - Fort Mill’s Kryst made a tackle during the Chanticleers’ 42-17 loss to Troy.
Chris Bouyer, East Tennessee State - Northwestern’s Bouyer made a tackle during Samford’s 42-7 win over East Tenneessee State.
Andrew Komornik, Gardner-Webb - Komornik, from Nation Ford, punted six times for a 37-yard average, with one kick downed inside the 20-yard line, during the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ 41-14 loss to Monmouth.
Trae’von Hinton, Highland Community College (Kans.) - Hinton made a tackle as Highland shut out Ellsworth 35-0.
Mike Hill, Iowa Western Community College - Lewisville’s Hill caught six passes for 46 yards during the Reivers’ 42-7 win over DuPage College.
Manny McCord, Newberry - Indian Land’s McCord ran the ball once for six yards as Newberry beat Mars Hill 28-0.
Shea Rodgers, Newberry - McCord’s former Indian Land teammate Rodgers hit four extra points and punted three times for a 38.7-yard average with one downed inside the 20 against Mars Hill.
Rondreas Truesdale, Newberry - another Indian Land Warrior, Truesdale made three tackles during Newberry’s win over Mars Hill.
Josh McCoy, North Carolina Central - York product caught a pass for three yards during the Eagles’ 13-10 loss to Bethune-Cookman.
Nick McCloud, North Carolina State - McCloud made a tackle as the Wolfpack beat Boston College 17-14.
Ali Shockley, North Greenville - true freshman from Northwestern made two tackles as the Crusaders ended their season with a 29-26 loss to West Alabama.
Jordan Helms, North Greenville - Nation Ford product made a tackle during their loss to West Alabama.
Jay Hood, Wingate - Lancaster Bruin caught three passes for 21 yards during Wingate’s loss to Tusculum, the Bulldogs’ first of the season.
Kendrick Hicks, Wingate - Rock Hill High’s Hicks recorded four tackles in the Bulldogs’ loss to Tusculum.
Terrance Morris, Wofford - Chester’s Morris made four tackles, including one for a loss, as the Terriers dropped VMI 45-14.
Lee Wright, Youngstown State - York grad made four tackles, with a half tackle-for-loss, as the Penguins beat Southern Illinois 28-21.
Comments