Local NFL players: Gilmore returns to action, while Clowney flings L.A. Rams around like toys

Stephon Gilmore, New England - after missing three games with a concussion, the former South Pointe standout made three tackles and played all 63 defensive snaps during the Patriots’ 41-16 blowout of Denver. Gilmore also defended a pass while covering Broncos’ No. 1 receiver Demariyus Thomas most of the game.
Jadeveon Clowney, Houston - busy afternoon for the former South Pointe Stallion, though his team struggled in a 33-7 loss to the L.A. Rams. Clowney made three tackles, with all three for a loss and a sack, his sixth of the season, during the Texans’ loss.
The fourth-year edge rusher violently slung Rams running back Todd Gurley to the ground to snuff out one L.A. red zone visit, and smashed Rams QB Jared Goff for another big loss. Clowney has 12 tackles-for-loss on the season for the 3-6 Texans.
“Jadeveon Clowney is a special player,” said Rams coach Sean McVay. “Made a lot of plays that disrupted the rhythm and timing of our flow.”
Clowney basically ended this red zone drive as it began with this tackle for loss pic.twitter.com/f1YtAniCXj— Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) November 12, 2017
Look out. #ClowneyComin pic.twitter.com/Jzow5dHQo1— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 12, 2017
Johnathan Joseph, Houston - Joseph had a tough outing against the Rams, making five tackles in a game in which he was targeted by L.A.’s offense. Rams’ QB Jared Goff threw for nearly 400 yards and three touchdowns. Joseph played 85 percent of the available defensive snaps.
Ben Watson, Baltimore and Cordarrelle Patterson, Oakland - both of these former Northwestern Trojans enjoyed a bye week. Patterson and the 4-5 Raiders face New England and Gilmore Nov. 19 in Mexico City, while Watson and the Ravens take on the Packers in Green Bay.
