New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver. David Zalubowski AP

High School Football

Local NFL players: Gilmore returns to action, while Clowney flings L.A. Rams around like toys

By Bret McCormick

bmccormick@heraldonline.com

November 14, 2017 2:16 PM

Stephon Gilmore, New England - after missing three games with a concussion, the former South Pointe standout made three tackles and played all 63 defensive snaps during the Patriots’ 41-16 blowout of Denver. Gilmore also defended a pass while covering Broncos’ No. 1 receiver Demariyus Thomas most of the game.

Jadeveon Clowney, Houston - busy afternoon for the former South Pointe Stallion, though his team struggled in a 33-7 loss to the L.A. Rams. Clowney made three tackles, with all three for a loss and a sack, his sixth of the season, during the Texans’ loss.

The fourth-year edge rusher violently slung Rams running back Todd Gurley to the ground to snuff out one L.A. red zone visit, and smashed Rams QB Jared Goff for another big loss. Clowney has 12 tackles-for-loss on the season for the 3-6 Texans.

“Jadeveon Clowney is a special player,” said Rams coach Sean McVay. “Made a lot of plays that disrupted the rhythm and timing of our flow.”

Johnathan Joseph, Houston - Joseph had a tough outing against the Rams, making five tackles in a game in which he was targeted by L.A.’s offense. Rams’ QB Jared Goff threw for nearly 400 yards and three touchdowns. Joseph played 85 percent of the available defensive snaps.

Ben Watson, Baltimore and Cordarrelle Patterson, Oakland - both of these former Northwestern Trojans enjoyed a bye week. Patterson and the 4-5 Raiders face New England and Gilmore Nov. 19 in Mexico City, while Watson and the Ravens take on the Packers in Green Bay.

