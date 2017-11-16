Previewing South Pointe and Lewisville’s HS football playoff games

Eastside (11-1) at South Pointe (12-0)
Last week: Eastside beat Westwood 48-15; South Pointe beat Belton-Honea Path 45-3
Last meeting: South Pointe won 49-6 (2010)
Winner faces: the winner of Greer-Greenville in the 4A Upper State championship game
Never miss a local story.
Key players: EHS - Sr. WR Chance Pride, Sr. LB Israel Taylor, Sr. DB Dondre Thompson. SPHS - Jr. RB Joe Ervin, Jr. OL Jackson Chappell, Sr. LB Deangelo Huskey.
Need to know: Greer -- the only team to beat Eastside this season -- had the best secondary that the Eagles faced this season, besides South Pointe. Greer intercepted Eastside QB Jordan Morgan twice (two of the five interceptions he’s thrown this season) in a 42-7 blowout win for the Yellow Jackets. If South Pointe’s defense can force a turnover or two, it may pave the way for Strait Herron’s team to advance. Remember, the Stallions beat a nine-win team by 42 points last week, with two defensive interceptions helping the cause.
Lewisville (9-3) at Ridge Spring-Monetta (8-3)
Last week: Lewisville beat McCormick 24-22 (OT); Ridge Spring-Monetta beat Timmonsville 7-0
Last meeting: N/A
Winner faces: the winner of Lamar-Williston-Elko in the 1A Upper State championship game.
Key players: LHS - Jr. LB Martez Moore, Sr. ATH Quentin Sanders, Soph. WR Demetric Hardin. RSMHS - Soph. LB Reagan Cherry, Sr. DL/OL Melvin Alewine, Soph. RB Collier Sullivan.
Need to know: Josh Belk has an almost comical 31 tackles-for-loss and the Lions need another big outing from him against Ridge-Spring Monetta. Likewise for Mikial Fourney, who has 22 tackles-for-loss and seven sacks this season, and can play in all three levels of the defense. Lewisville needs to clog the line of scrimmage to slow down the Trojans’ well-built QB Tyson Bettis, who runs better than he throws, and equally solidly put together running back Collier Sullivan.
Comments