High School Football

Previewing South Pointe and Lewisville’s HS football playoff games

By Bret McCormick

bmccormick@heraldonline.com

November 16, 2017 04:45 PM

Eastside (11-1) at South Pointe (12-0)

Last week: Eastside beat Westwood 48-15; South Pointe beat Belton-Honea Path 45-3

Last meeting: South Pointe won 49-6 (2010)

Winner faces: the winner of Greer-Greenville in the 4A Upper State championship game

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Key players: EHS - Sr. WR Chance Pride, Sr. LB Israel Taylor, Sr. DB Dondre Thompson. SPHS - Jr. RB Joe Ervin, Jr. OL Jackson Chappell, Sr. LB Deangelo Huskey.

Need to know: Greer -- the only team to beat Eastside this season -- had the best secondary that the Eagles faced this season, besides South Pointe. Greer intercepted Eastside QB Jordan Morgan twice (two of the five interceptions he’s thrown this season) in a 42-7 blowout win for the Yellow Jackets. If South Pointe’s defense can force a turnover or two, it may pave the way for Strait Herron’s team to advance. Remember, the Stallions beat a nine-win team by 42 points last week, with two defensive interceptions helping the cause.

More Videos

Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game 1:11

Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game

Pause
Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 0:49

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:13

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center 1:18

Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center

York cops hand out warning tickets, frozen turkeys to speeding drivers 1:28

York cops hand out warning tickets, frozen turkeys to speeding drivers

Marijuana: Uncertain Medicine 2:07

Marijuana: Uncertain Medicine

Human remains found in Lenexa storage facility 0:53

Human remains found in Lenexa storage facility

Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant 4:00

Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant

When former Panthers player gets out of prison, the son he tried to kill will be there 3:38

When former Panthers player gets out of prison, the son he tried to kill will be there

  • Watch: Moose and McCormick discuss South Pointe-Eastside playoff football game

    Jimmy Wallace and The Herald’s Bret McCormick talk about the Nov. 17, 2017 third round 4A high school football playoff game between South Pointe and Eastside.

Watch: Moose and McCormick discuss South Pointe-Eastside playoff football game

Jimmy Wallace and The Herald’s Bret McCormick talk about the Nov. 17, 2017 third round 4A high school football playoff game between South Pointe and Eastside.

Bret McCormick bmccormick@heraldonline.com

Lewisville (9-3) at Ridge Spring-Monetta (8-3)

Last week: Lewisville beat McCormick 24-22 (OT); Ridge Spring-Monetta beat Timmonsville 7-0

Last meeting: N/A

Winner faces: the winner of Lamar-Williston-Elko in the 1A Upper State championship game.

Key players: LHS - Jr. LB Martez Moore, Sr. ATH Quentin Sanders, Soph. WR Demetric Hardin. RSMHS - Soph. LB Reagan Cherry, Sr. DL/OL Melvin Alewine, Soph. RB Collier Sullivan.

Need to know: Josh Belk has an almost comical 31 tackles-for-loss and the Lions need another big outing from him against Ridge-Spring Monetta. Likewise for Mikial Fourney, who has 22 tackles-for-loss and seven sacks this season, and can play in all three levels of the defense. Lewisville needs to clog the line of scrimmage to slow down the Trojans’ well-built QB Tyson Bettis, who runs better than he throws, and equally solidly put together running back Collier Sullivan.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game 1:11

Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game

Pause
Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 0:49

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:13

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center 1:18

Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center

York cops hand out warning tickets, frozen turkeys to speeding drivers 1:28

York cops hand out warning tickets, frozen turkeys to speeding drivers

Marijuana: Uncertain Medicine 2:07

Marijuana: Uncertain Medicine

Human remains found in Lenexa storage facility 0:53

Human remains found in Lenexa storage facility

Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant 4:00

Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant

When former Panthers player gets out of prison, the son he tried to kill will be there 3:38

When former Panthers player gets out of prison, the son he tried to kill will be there

  • Watch: Moose and McCormick discuss South Pointe-Eastside playoff football game

    Jimmy Wallace and The Herald’s Bret McCormick talk about the Nov. 17, 2017 third round 4A high school football playoff game between South Pointe and Eastside.

Watch: Moose and McCormick discuss South Pointe-Eastside playoff football game

View More Video