High School Football

Up 24-0, Lions surrender 4 TDs in heartbreaking 1A playoff defeat

By Staff reports

November 17, 2017 11:25 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

MONETTA

Ridge Spring-Monetta scored 28 unanswered points and defeated Lewisville 28-24 in the third round of the 1A high school football playoffs in Monetta Friday night.

Lewisville raced to a 24-0 lead before the Lions were stopped cold by the host Trojans.

The Lions took an 8-0 lead midway through the opening quarter when Rhett Cox passed to Johnny Courtney for 33 yards and a touchdown. Quentin Sanders added the two-point conversion.

Ridge Spring-Monetta threatened on its next possession. The Trojans drove to the Lewisville four-yard line, but a sack on a third and one play stopped the scoring opportunity. Lewisville took over on downs on the next play.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Lions upped the count to 16-0 with 56 seconds remaining in the first period. Cox passed to Demetrio Howard for 21 yards and the score, and the Lions tacked on the two-point conversion.

Lewisville scored in the second quarter for a 24-0 lead, but the Trojans began the comeback with a touchdown prior to halftime to cut the Lions’ lead to 24-8. Lewisville took that advantage to the halftime break.

Ridge Spring-Monetta (9-3) scored on a 40-yard pass play midway through the third quarter to trim the deficit to 24-14. Another touchdown cut it to 24-21 before the third quarter was over.

Tyson Bettis' 2-yard touchdown run with 3:29 remaining was the game-winner on a night loaded with big plays. Bettis, a senior, finished the game with 168 passing yards and a score and 45 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.

The Lions scored the apparent game-winning touchdown with 13 seconds left, but it was nullified by a penalty.

“That was a heck of a call to make with 13 seconds left in a playoff game,” Lewisville head coach Will Mitchell told Travis Jenkins of the Chester News & Reporter. “We made too many mistakes, and Ridge-Spring Monetta made the big play when they had to.”

After the penalty, Ridge Spring-Monetta intercepted a Lions’ pass to seal the win.

"The fight in these kids," Ridge Spring-Monetta head coach Kenny Lipsey said. "I take my hat off to Lewisville. They're a well-coached team; great football team. But our kids wanted it just a little bit more tonight."

"It looked like to me Tyson Bettis decided to put the team on his shoulders, and he wanted to play one more week," Lipsey said. "So I take my hat off to him. I'm just ecstatic right now."

The Trojans will travel to Lamar next week.

Lewisville finished its season with a record of 9-4.

Kyle Dawson of the Aiken Standard contributed.

RSM 28, Lewisville 24

Lewisville 16 8 0 0 — 24

Ridge Spring-Monetta 0 8 13 7 — 28

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

L — Rhett Cox 37 pass to Johnny Courtney (Quentin Sanders run) 5:58

L — Cox 10 pass to Demetric Hardin (Sanders run) 0:56

Second Quarter

L — Cox 33 pass to Mikial Fourney (Cox pass to Courtney) 3:56

RS-M — Tyson Bettis 49 run (Bettis pass to Jerry Tyler) 3:30

Third Quarter

RS-M — Bettis 39 pass to Johnnie Freeman (conversion failed) 6:36

RS-M — Tyler 8 run (Davon Harrison kick) 3:02

Fourth Quarter

RS-M — Bettis 2 run (Harrison kick) 3:29

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

L — Quentin Sanders 20-82, Rhett Cox 8-48, Johnny Courtney 1-11. Totals 29-141.

RS-M — Tyson Bettis 28-45-2, Nyzabriian Jones 2-31, Collier Sullivan 9-20, Jason Robinson 3-16, Jerry Tyler 3-15-1, Johnnie Freeman 1-(-10). Totals 43-117-3.

Passing

L — Rhett Cox 13-35-185-3-1.

RS-M — Tyson Bettis 12-16-162-1-0.

Receiving

L — Johnny Courtney 5-69-1, Mikial Fourney 3-64-1, Quentin Sanders 3-29, Demetric Hardin 2-23-1. Totals 13-185-3.

RS-M — Jason Robinson 5-78, Johnnie Freeman 3-56-1, Jerry Tyler 2-19, Collier Sullivan 2-9. Totals 12-162-1.

Interceptions

RS-M — Jason Robinson.​

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs

    Check out the highlights from South Pointe's shutout win over Eastside in the third round of the 4A football playoffs Nov. 17, 2017.

Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs

Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs 2:11

Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs
Watch: Strait Herron celebrates South Pointe playoff blowout with his team 0:41

Watch: Strait Herron celebrates South Pointe playoff blowout with his team
Watch: Moose and McCormick discuss South Pointe-Eastside playoff football game 4:07

Watch: Moose and McCormick discuss South Pointe-Eastside playoff football game

View More Video