Local CFB players: Anthony Johnson continues to sizzle

Anthony Johnson, Buffalo - the former South Pointe Stallion continued his sizzling late season form, tying a school record with four touchdown catches during Buffalo’s 40-24 win over Ball State. The win keeps the Bulls (5-6) in bowl contention.
Johnson had seven catches for 153 yards, his fifth 100-yard-plus game, and TDs of 21, 14, 11 and 56 yards. He caught three of those before halftime to give Buffalo a 23-3 lead. The Bulls have only reached bowl eligibility two times in school history. Buffalo plays Ohio on Friday.
Johnson has 1,201 receiving yards on the season, the second best single-season mark in school history. He needs 202 yards against Ohio to break the record. Johnson’s current receiving yardage and receiving TD totals are both third-best nationally in NCAA FBS.
Tyree Jackson ➡️ Anthony Johnson (x4)@TFball3 & @litmanjohnson out here making @UBFootball history.#MACtion pic.twitter.com/gEa4W1BIcc— #MACtion (@MACSports) November 17, 2017
Never miss a local story.
Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State - after falling behind 45-20, Rudolph and the Cowboys scored 20 points in the last eight minutes of the game but fell short in a 45-40 loss to Kansas State. Rudolph completed 32-of-53 passes for 425 yards and three touchdowns, but threw a pair of interceptions and was sacked four times by the Wildcats. He topped 400 yards passing for the ninth time in his career, and leads NCAA FBS in passing yards (4,115).
Terrance Morris, Wofford - Chester’s Morris made six tackles, including a sack, during Wofford’s 31-10 loss to South Carolina. Morris and the Terriers received a first round bye in the FCS playoffs and face the winner of Elon-Furman on Dec. 2.
Rylan Wells, Jacksonville - Wells’ final game with the Dolphins ended in a 52-7 loss to Drake, but the redshirt senior QB from Fort Mill moved into a tie for third place in the school’s all-time rushing leaderboard. He completed 6-of-20 passes for 90 yards and ran for 36 and a touchdown against Drake.
Other locals’ performances
Wally Wilmore, The Citadel - the Bulldogs had a tough day in a 61-3 loss to Clemson, but Wilmore, who graduated from Northwestern, made four tackles and broke up three passes in the loss.
Russell Hubbs, The Citadel - Northwestern product made three tackles during The Citadel’s loss to Clemson.
Corey Seargent, East Carolina - Seargent, the former Northwestern Trojan, made two tackles and broke up a pass during the Pirates’ 48-20 win over Cincinnati.
Daurice Simpson, Fullerton College (Calif.) - Simpson, from York, made four catches for 20 yards during the top-ranked Hornets’ 33-21 win over Saddleback College in the California Junior College football playoffs. Fullerton plays Riverside City Nov. 25 in the semifinals.
Andrew Komornik, Gardner-Webb - Nation Ford’s Komornik hit four punts for a 37.8-yard average, with two kicks downed inside the 20-yard line in his final college football game.
Jerry Howard, Georgia Tech - Northwestern’s Howard ran the ball once for no gain and returned a pair of kickoffs for 36 total yards during the Yellow Jackets’ 43-20 loss to Duke.
Josh McCoy, North Carolina Central - York’s McCoy caught a pass for a loss of two yards and returned a kickoff 10 yards during the Eagles’ 24-10 loss to rival North Carolina A&T.
Nick McCloud, North Carolina State - McCloud, the former South Pointe Stallion, made a pair of tackles during the Wolfpack’s 30-24 loss to Wake Forest.
Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State - Louisiana-Lafayette kept Rock Hill High’s Scott in check in a 47-34 loss for the Aggies. Scott made four catches for 45 yards but was kept out of the end zone for only the fourth time in 10 games this season. He has at least four catches in nine of 10 games this season, according to Pro Football Focus.
Riley Hilton, Presbyterian - Hilton, from Nation Ford, caught a 17-yard pass during the Blue Hose’s 31-21 win over Gardner-Webb.
Quan Caldwell, South Carolina State - Chester’s Caldwell caught two passes for 39 yards but the Bulldogs completed their regular season with a 34-10 loss to Savannah State.
Zeek Rodney, Wake Forest - Rodney, from South Pointe, made three tackles as the Demon Deacons beat N.C. State 30-24.
Jay Hood, Wingate - Lancaster’s Hood caught two passes for 15 yards but Wingate was blanked 31-0 by West Florida in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.
Kendrick Hicks, Wingate - Hicks, a true freshman linebacker from Rock Hill High, made four tackles during the Bulldogs’ first round playoff loss to West Florida.
Lee Wright, Youngstown State - Wright closed out his college career during the Penguins’ 38-10 win over Missouri State. The former York Cougar made five tackles and broke up a pass.
Comments