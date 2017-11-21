Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson, center, is wrapped up by Houston Texans defenders Corey Moore (43) and Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Houston.
High School Football

Local NFL players: Clowney continues terrorizing QBs

By Bret McCormick

bmccormick@heraldonline.com

November 21, 2017 02:52 PM

Jadeveon Clowney, Houston - Clowney had another huge game for the Texans, recording five tackles, 3.5 for a loss, and two sacks in the Texans’ 31-21 win over Arizona. It was Clowney’s fourth game in a row with a sack; Sunday’s pair of QB sacks took the former South Pointe Stallion up to eight for the season. He also has 15 tackles-for-loss. According to Houston Texans public relations, Clowney’s 31 combined tackles-for-loss the last two seasons leads the NFL.

“One of the best in the league,” Texans safety Eddie Pleasant told the Houston Chronicle after Sunday’s game. “You've got somebody like that, he's got a lot of pressure on him because of the guys we have out. He's doing a great job carrying the load.”

Johnathan Joseph, Houston - Joseph, from Northwestern, made four stops during the Texans’ win over Arizona. Joseph played 91 percent of Houston’s defensive snaps.

Stephon Gilmore, New England - Gilmore, the former South Pointe standout, made five tackles and defended a pass during the Patriots’ 33-8 blowout of Oakland in Mexico City. Gilmore left the field in the second half because of dehydration -- Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium sits 7,200 feet above sea level and other Patriots players also struggled with the altitude -- but returned in the fourth quarter. Gilmore and New England’s rapidly improving defense held Raiders QB Derek Carr to a 68.2 passer rating.

Cordarrelle Patterson, Oakland - Patterson, from Northwestern, caught four passes for 45 yards during the Raiders’ 33-8 loss to New England. Patterson has 18 catches in 10 games this season.

Ben Watson, Baltimore - Watson caught a 33-yard pass during the Ravens’ 23-0 shutout of Green Bay. The Northwestern grad has 39 catches this season.

