Preview: 20 teams left in South Carolina HS football playoffs

5A
Upper State championship
Gaffney (9-4) at Dorman (11-2) - Dorman has won four straight contests against Gaffney, scoring at least 35 points in each one, including October’s 42-35 win. The Cavaliers built a 28-7 lead in that game, which helped them stave off the Indians’ 21-point fourth quarter comeback. Gaffney has won eight of 10 all-time playoff games against Dorman, which is one of the few teams successfully able to run the ball against Gaffney’s nasty defense this year. The Cavaliers have won eight of the last 12 games against the Indians.
Never miss a local story.
Lower State championship
Fort Dorchester (13-0) at Dutch Fork (11-1) - through a quirk of pre-set bracketing, Dutch Fork gets to host Fort Dorchester. The Patriots beat Dutch Fork 41-25 earlier in the season, are undefeated and have smashed every team in their path. And yet they’re on the road in the state semifinals. The Silver Foxes had won all four of the two teams’ previous games, prior to this season, including last year’s Lower State championship game.
4A
Upper State championship
South Pointe (13-0) at Greer (12-1) - South Pointe has barely broken a sweat through the first three rounds, outscoring opponents 160-17. Greer has been tested more often in the postseason after knocking off solid teams in South Aiken and Greenville last week. Yellow Jackets QB Trey Houston has yet to throw an interception (27 TDs) and Greer’s defense will be one of the better ones South Pointe has faced this season, certainly in-state. The Stallions haven’t lost in the postseason in nearly four years. This is the first meeting between these two schools.
Lower State championship
Berkeley (12-1) at Hartsville (12-1) - the last time these two teams played in 2014, Hartsville won 55-0. Don’t expect that kind of score Friday as the two sides are much more evenly-matched. Berkeley is on its deepest playoff run since 2009 when the Stags beat Northwestern in the 4A Division II state title game. Unfortunately for Randy Robinson’s team, the game is at Hartsville. The Red Foxes have won 48 straight home games, last falling at Hartsville-Kelleytown Stadium Oct. 21, 2011.
3A
Upper State championship
Emerald (10-3) at Chapman (13-0) - can any team, anything stop Chapman? Emerald will be the latest to try after its impressive win over perennial contender Fairfield Central. The Vikings need to defend the opening kickoff better than Palmetto did; Emerald, on its best playoff run since winning a state title in 1998, does not want to play catch-up with the best offensive team in 3A football. The defending champion Panthers, winners of 19 straight games, have only scored less than 48 points in one game this season; they scored 49 in the first half against Palmetto.
Lower State championship
Brookland-Cayce (9-4) at Dillon (13-0) - Dillon was ruthless in ending fellow undefeated Gilbert’s season last week. The Wildcats’ big game experience under coach Jackie Hayes showed. Brookland-Cayce has played well the last three weeks to again get to within one game of the state championship. Can the Bearcats stop Dillon’s Zareon Hayes, who punished Gilbert last week? This is a rematch of last year’s 3A Lower State championship, won by Dillon.
2A
Upper State championship
Saluda (12-1) at Abbeville (12-1) - Abbeville has won seven of eight against Saluda, including last year’s 2A Upper State championship game, a 21-16 ballgame. The Panthers have won two straight state titles and only lost once in the last two seasons, a defeat against Hartsville earlier this season. Saluda has never reached a state final, but their chances would probably increase Friday if injured Abbeville QB Bryce Jackson isn’t able to play. The Tigers need a faster start than last week, when they fell behind 13-3 before rallying.
Lower State championship
Barnwell (11-1) at Bamberg-Ehrhardt (11-2) - Bamberg-Ehrhardt has won 13 of the last 14 against Barnwell, dating back to 2004. Before that, Barnwell won 14 straight in the series. Streaky. The Red Raiders’ defense has three shutouts in the last five games, including a 21-0 blanking of Barnwell Oct. 20. The Warhorses have a pair of 1,200-yard rushers, but they’ll need to bash through the mental wall of overcoming the Red Raiders if they’re to have a chance to win a first state title since the late 1980s.
1A
Upper State championship
Ridge Spring-Monetta (9-3) at Lamar (11-0) - Lamar hosts Ridge Spring-Monetta, which is improbably still alive. That’s the word to use because the Trojans trailed Lewisville by 24 points, before charging back to knock out the Lions late last Friday. RSM will not be able to spot Lamar such a lead. The undefeated Silver Foxes have been ruthless the last two months, averaging 54 points per game in their last six.
Lower State championship
C.E. Murray (11-1) at Baptist Hill (10-1) - both of these teams roar into the state semifinals on the back of impressive results. C.E. Murray knocked out undefeated Hemingway 20-19, especially surprising given the Tigers had dumped a loss on Murray earlier in the season by 21 points. And Baptist Hill buried traditional powerhouse and defending state champ Lake View 46-32. Will War Eagles running back Khalil Williams be 100 percent after injuring his ankle against Hemingway? Can C.E. Murray stop Baptist Hill’s play-making QB Corey Fields? Should be an interesting game.
Comments