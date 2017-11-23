All-Region 4-5A football awards released

Jamario Holley’s second half renaissance caught the notice of Region 4-5A coaches, several of whom were victims of the Northwestern wide receiver’s success. Holley was selected this week as the Region 4-5A player of the year after catching 75 passes for 1,178 yards and scoring 20 total touchdowns, including kick and punt returns.
Rock Hill’s Bubba Pittman won coach of the year after putting the Bearcats in position to win a region for the first time since 2009. Teams were awarded all-region spots based on order of finish.
Northwestern
K.D. Canaty (OL), Jordan Starkes (WR), Chance Miller (DL), Jamario Holley (WR), Fentrell Cypress (DB), La’dell Massey (DB).
Rock Hill
Narii Gaither (LB/RB), Desmond Buchanan (RB), Antonio Barber (WR), Jordan Morris (DB), Logan Hicks (DL), Anthony Jackson (DB).
Nation Ford
Skyler DeLong (P/K), Michael Peterson (LB), Tim Smith (DB), Ben Tuipulotu (ATH), Jack Snowberger (OL), Ashten Schaufert (DL).
Fort Mill
Ryan Heriot (RB/DB), Grant Stevens (LB/WR), Shayne Boyle (WR).
Clover
Garrett Miller (QB), Heze Massey (WR), Hayden Johnson (LB).
